2020 Kia Sportage

Sharp and stylish fuel efficient SUV with both Eco and sport driving mode options, alloy wheels, tint and rear spoiler The added convenience and safety of locking AWD, rear view camera and down hill brake control (DBC). Bluetooth, USB port, touchscreen media and heated seats. It is also eqipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center armrest with cupholders, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.