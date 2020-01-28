Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

LX,AWD,R/V CAM,ECO/SPORT,B.TOOTH,HEATED SEATS

2020 Kia Sportage

LX,AWD,R/V CAM,ECO/SPORT,B.TOOTH,HEATED SEATS

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,882KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4610787
  • VIN: KNDPMCAC3L7692358
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sharp and stylish fuel efficient SUV with both Eco and sport driving mode options, alloy wheels, tint and rear spoiler The added convenience and safety of locking AWD, rear view camera and down hill brake control (DBC). Bluetooth, USB port, touchscreen media and heated seats. It is also eqipped with cruise control, A/C, steering wheel controls, telescoping steering wheel and height adjustable drivers seat to help find the perfect driving position, rear center armrest with cupholders, power locks, windows, mirrors, auto lights, fog lights, ABS, traction control, side airbags, window and child safety locks. For more information call or email us today.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

