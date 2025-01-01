Menu
A compact high performing versatile cargo van.

Great on fuel with a 2L 4 cylinder engine that averages 9L per 100Hwy kms!

Compact sliding doors that allow easy use in closely parked urban areas.
Ladder rack and inside partition wall is included.

Comes Certified

Excellent condition, inside out.
Clean, smoke free interior.

Features include: AC, backup camera, cruise control, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote keyless entry and more
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y__BqW7PvVs

Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca

Available extended warranty up to 48 months

WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)

Tax and Licensing extra

Trade-ins are welcome!

No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!

2020 Nissan NV200

183,800 KM

$16,995

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

VIN 3N6CM0KN1LK692659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
A compact high performing versatile cargo van.


Great on fuel with a 2L 4 cylinder engine that averages 9L per 100Hwy kms!


Compact sliding doors that allow easy use in closely parked urban areas.
Ladder rack and inside partition wall is included.


Comes Certified


Excellent condition, inside out.
Clean, smoke free interior.


Features include: AC, backup camera, cruise control, power windows, locks and mirrors, remote keyless entry and more
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y__BqW7PvVs


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705/826/6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca

