2020 RAM 1500

11,234 KM

Details

$50,995

+ tax & licensing
$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Classic SLT WARLOCK CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI 4X4 NAV HEATED SEATS

Location

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

11,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7325918
  • Stock #: 2021696A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT4LS155081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

