Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Step into the drivers seat of this sleek 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Trendline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION, CROSS SPORT,ECO & SPORT, a true head-turner with its striking red exterior and luxurious charcoal interior. This spacious SUV offers ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families on the go or adventurers seeking comfort and style. Under the hood, the 2.0L I4 Turbo engine delivers a powerful performance, while the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. At Auto Choice Sales, youll find this well-maintained Atlas with only 92,569km on the odometer.</p><p>This Atlas boasts a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and remote start, keeping you comfortable no matter the weather. The heated seats and steering wheel will keep you warm during those chilly Canadian winters, while the heated mirrors ensure optimal visibility in any condition. Stay connected on the road with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to access your favorite apps and music seamlessly. And when it comes to safety, you can rest assured with features like blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and forward collision warning, giving you peace of mind on every drive.</p><p>At Auto Choice Sales, were committed to providing our customers with the best possible vehicle experience. This 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Trendline is a testament to that commitment, offering a blend of style, performance, and safety that youll appreciate for years to come.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

92,569 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Trendline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION, CROSS SPORT,ECO & SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
11955291

2020 Volkswagen Atlas

Trendline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION, CROSS SPORT,ECO & SPORT

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1732551875
  2. 1732551871
  3. 1732551872
  4. 1732551875
  5. 1732551876
  6. 1732551874
  7. 1732551876
  8. 1732551874
  9. 1732551866
  10. 1732551870
  11. 1732551870
  12. 1732551875
  13. 1732551873
  14. 1732551862
  15. 1732551874
  16. 1732551875
  17. 1732551871
  18. 1732551873
  19. 1732551872
  20. 1732551858
  21. 1732551863
  22. 1732551870
  23. 1732551874
  24. 1732551867
  25. 1732551897
  26. 1732551897
  27. 1732551897
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,569KM
Good Condition
VIN 1V2GC2CA2LC230517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,569 KM

Vehicle Description

Step into the driver's seat of this sleek 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Trendline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION, CROSS SPORT,ECO & SPORT, a true head-turner with its striking red exterior and luxurious charcoal interior. This spacious SUV offers ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families on the go or adventurers seeking comfort and style. Under the hood, the 2.0L I4 Turbo engine delivers a powerful performance, while the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. At Auto Choice Sales, you'll find this well-maintained Atlas with only 92,569km on the odometer.

This Atlas boasts a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and remote start, keeping you comfortable no matter the weather. The heated seats and steering wheel will keep you warm during those chilly Canadian winters, while the heated mirrors ensure optimal visibility in any condition. Stay connected on the road with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to access your favorite apps and music seamlessly. And when it comes to safety, you can rest assured with features like blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and forward collision warning, giving you peace of mind on every drive.

At Auto Choice Sales, we're committed to providing our customers with the best possible vehicle experience. This 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Trendline is a testament to that commitment, offering a blend of style, performance, and safety that you'll appreciate for years to come.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT, LOW KM'S, ECON, STOW-N-GO,7 PASSENGER for sale in Orillia, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT, LOW KM'S, ECON, STOW-N-GO,7 PASSENGER 127,774 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo Auto i-ACTIV AWD, SPORT, NAVI, LEATHER for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo Auto i-ACTIV AWD, SPORT, NAVI, LEATHER 81,790 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis 4dr Sdn Technology, ECO, NAVI, PANO, LEATHER INT for sale in Orillia, ON
2015 Hyundai Genesis 4dr Sdn Technology, ECO, NAVI, PANO, LEATHER INT 139,774 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2020 Volkswagen Atlas