$28,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Atlas
Trendline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION, CROSS SPORT,ECO & SPORT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 92,569 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into the driver's seat of this sleek 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Trendline 2.0 TSI 4MOTION, CROSS SPORT,ECO & SPORT, a true head-turner with its striking red exterior and luxurious charcoal interior. This spacious SUV offers ample room for both passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families on the go or adventurers seeking comfort and style. Under the hood, the 2.0L I4 Turbo engine delivers a powerful performance, while the all-wheel drive system ensures confident handling in any weather condition. At Auto Choice Sales, you'll find this well-maintained Atlas with only 92,569km on the odometer.
This Atlas boasts a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and remote start, keeping you comfortable no matter the weather. The heated seats and steering wheel will keep you warm during those chilly Canadian winters, while the heated mirrors ensure optimal visibility in any condition. Stay connected on the road with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing you to access your favorite apps and music seamlessly. And when it comes to safety, you can rest assured with features like blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and forward collision warning, giving you peace of mind on every drive.
At Auto Choice Sales, we're committed to providing our customers with the best possible vehicle experience. This 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Trendline is a testament to that commitment, offering a blend of style, performance, and safety that you'll appreciate for years to come.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Auto Choice Sales
