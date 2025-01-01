$21,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4dr LS w/1LS, REMOTE START, H/SEATS, R/V CAM
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,361 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and technology with this sleek 2021 Chevrolet Equinox! This FWD 4dr LS model is a great all-around choice, featuring the desirable 1.5L I4 Turbo engine, remote start, heated seats, and a rearview camera, all in a crisp white exterior and a sophisticated grey interior.
With only 111,361km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready to take on your adventures in style. It's packed with all the features you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration to a powerful audio system for your favorite tunes. You'll also appreciate the safety features like lane departure assist, forward collision warning, and a comprehensive airbag system.
Come visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the excitement of this well-maintained Chevrolet Equinox for yourself!
Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:
- Remote Start: Start your Equinox from the comfort of your home or office on those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Heated Seats: Enjoy toasty warm comfort on even the coldest winter days.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with confidence and peace of mind, thanks to the added visibility of a rearview camera.
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto: Stay connected and entertained with seamless integration of your smartphone.
- Push Button Start: Experience the convenience of keyless entry and push-button ignition.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Auto Choice Sales
