<p>Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and technology with this sleek 2021 Chevrolet Equinox! This FWD 4dr LS model is a great all-around choice, featuring the desirable 1.5L I4 Turbo engine, remote start, heated seats, and a rearview camera, all in a crisp white exterior and a sophisticated grey interior.</p><p>With only 111,361km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready to take on your adventures in style. Its packed with all the features you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience, from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration to a powerful audio system for your favorite tunes. Youll also appreciate the safety features like lane departure assist, forward collision warning, and a comprehensive airbag system.</p><p>Come visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the excitement of this well-maintained Chevrolet Equinox for yourself!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Start your Equinox from the comfort of your home or office on those chilly Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Enjoy toasty warm comfort on even the coldest winter days.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Drive with confidence and peace of mind, thanks to the added visibility of a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with seamless integration of your smartphone.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Experience the convenience of keyless entry and push-button ignition.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

111,361 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
FWD 4dr LS w/1LS, REMOTE START, H/SEATS, R/V CAM

12384918

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
111,361KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNAXHEV2M6152174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

