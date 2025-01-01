$16,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LT, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, BSM, LCA, FCS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,612 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical sedan that's ready to hit the road? Check out this stunning 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT, available now at Auto Choice Sales! This sleek silver sedan boasts a comfortable grey interior and is powered by an efficient 1.5L I4 Turbo engine, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With a Variable/CVT transmission, you'll experience smooth and responsive driving in this front-wheel-drive Malibu. This well-maintained vehicle has 137,612km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.
This Malibu LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You can stay connected and in control with its integrated technology, while enjoying premium comfort and convenience. Don't miss the opportunity to own a reliable and feature-rich sedan that offers both practicality and style. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and take this Malibu LT for a test drive!
Here's a taste of what makes this 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT stand out:
- Remote Start: Warm up the car on those chilly Canadian mornings with the push of a button!
- Rear View Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the clear view this camera provides.
- Heated Seats: Experience luxurious comfort with heated seats, perfect for those cold winter drives.
- Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM): Change lanes with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes watching out for you.
- Front Collision System (FCS): Drive with added peace of mind knowing this feature can help avoid potential frontal collisions.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
705-792-9000