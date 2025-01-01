Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical sedan thats ready to hit the road? Check out this stunning 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT, available now at Auto Choice Sales! This sleek silver sedan boasts a comfortable grey interior and is powered by an efficient 1.5L I4 Turbo engine, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With a Variable/CVT transmission, youll experience smooth and responsive driving in this front-wheel-drive Malibu. This well-maintained vehicle has 137,612km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>This Malibu LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You can stay connected and in control with its integrated technology, while enjoying premium comfort and convenience. Dont miss the opportunity to own a reliable and feature-rich sedan that offers both practicality and style. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and take this Malibu LT for a test drive!</p><p>Heres a taste of what makes this 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Warm up the car on those chilly Canadian mornings with the push of a button!</li><li><strong>Rear View Camera:</strong> Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the clear view this camera provides.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Experience luxurious comfort with heated seats, perfect for those cold winter drives.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM):</strong> Change lanes with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes watching out for you.</li><li><strong>Front Collision System (FCS):</strong> Drive with added peace of mind knowing this feature can help avoid potential frontal collisions.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

137,612 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, BSM, LCA, FCS

Watch This Vehicle
12735060

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, BSM, LCA, FCS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1752072654649
  2. 1752072655137
  3. 1752072655591
  4. 1752072656075
  5. 1752072656526
  6. 1752072656966
  7. 1752072657440
  8. 1752072657908
  9. 1752072658334
  10. 1752072658744
  11. 1752072659180
  12. 1752072659627
  13. 1752072660227
  14. 1752072660673
  15. 1752072661090
  16. 1752072661538
  17. 1752072661956
  18. 1752072662399
  19. 1752072662840
  20. 1752072663319
  21. 1752072663796
  22. 1752072664276
  23. 1752072664715
  24. 1752072665181
  25. 1752072665660
  26. 1752072666129
  27. 1752072666549
  28. 1752072666997
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,612KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5STXMF070097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,612 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical sedan that's ready to hit the road? Check out this stunning 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT, available now at Auto Choice Sales! This sleek silver sedan boasts a comfortable grey interior and is powered by an efficient 1.5L I4 Turbo engine, perfect for navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. With a Variable/CVT transmission, you'll experience smooth and responsive driving in this front-wheel-drive Malibu. This well-maintained vehicle has 137,612km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure.

This Malibu LT is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. You can stay connected and in control with its integrated technology, while enjoying premium comfort and convenience. Don't miss the opportunity to own a reliable and feature-rich sedan that offers both practicality and style. Visit Auto Choice Sales today and take this Malibu LT for a test drive!

Here's a taste of what makes this 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LT stand out:

  • Remote Start: Warm up the car on those chilly Canadian mornings with the push of a button!
  • Rear View Camera: Make parking and maneuvering a breeze with the clear view this camera provides.
  • Heated Seats: Experience luxurious comfort with heated seats, perfect for those cold winter drives.
  • Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM): Change lanes with confidence knowing you have an extra set of eyes watching out for you.
  • Front Collision System (FCS): Drive with added peace of mind knowing this feature can help avoid potential frontal collisions.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS, AWD, LOW KM'S, ECO, B.TOOTH for sale in Orillia, ON
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS, AWD, LOW KM'S, ECO, B.TOOTH 101,063 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester Convenience, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, PWR D/SEAT for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Subaru Forester Convenience, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, PWR D/SEAT 123,944 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport S, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH, USB for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Ford EcoSport S, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH, USB 99,203 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2021 Chevrolet Malibu