<p>FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C.)</p><p>TRADES WELCOME</p>

2021 Chevrolet Spark

66,050 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SAXMC728867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,050 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C.)

TRADES WELCOME

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
