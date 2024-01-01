$18,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Spark
2021 Chevrolet Spark
Location
Autoflex Sales & Leasing
131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
705-329-0007
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
66,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CD6SAXMC728867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 66,050 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAILABLE (O.A.C.)
TRADES WELCOME
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Autoflex Sales & Leasing
131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4
