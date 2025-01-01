Menu
The 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT is a fun and efficient ride, perfect for navigating the city with ease. Powered by a 1.4L engine and an automatic CVT transmission, this compact car offers a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether youre commuting or cruising around town, the Sparks fuel efficiency will keep you on the road longer between fill-ups. Inside, the Spark 1LT is loaded with features to enhance your driving comfort and convenience. The Chevrolet Infotainment System, with a 7-inch touchscreen, provides seamless access to music, navigation, and hands-free calling, while the available SiriusXM trial ensures youre always entertained. The cars interior is designed with comfort in mind, featuring front and rear floor mats and air conditioning for a pleasant ride. Safety is a priority, with a rear vision camera, tire pressure monitoring system, and OnStar connectivity to keep you secure and connected. The Spark also comes with a host of convenience features like power door locks, cruise control, and a front license plate bracket. Plus, with the 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, you can stay connected on the go. With its sleek Silver Ice exterior, the 2021 Spark 1LT is a stylish and practical choice for anyone looking for a compact car with big features.

2021 Chevrolet Spark

102,702 KM

Details Description Features

2021 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT 1LT

2021 Chevrolet Spark

4dr HB CVT 1LT

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

Used
102,702KM
VIN KL8CD6SA3MC724613

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,702 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT is a fun and efficient ride, perfect for navigating the city with ease. Powered by a 1.4L engine and an automatic CVT transmission, this compact car offers a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether you're commuting or cruising around town, the Spark's fuel efficiency will keep you on the road longer between fill-ups.

Inside, the Spark 1LT is loaded with features to enhance your driving comfort and convenience. The Chevrolet Infotainment System, with a 7-inch touchscreen, provides seamless access to music, navigation, and hands-free calling, while the available SiriusXM trial ensures you're always entertained. The car's interior is designed with comfort in mind, featuring front and rear floor mats and air conditioning for a pleasant ride.

Safety is a priority, with a rear vision camera, tire pressure monitoring system, and OnStar connectivity to keep you secure and connected. The Spark also comes with a host of convenience features like power door locks, cruise control, and a front license plate bracket. Plus, with the 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, you can stay connected on the go. With its sleek Silver Ice exterior, the 2021 Spark 1LT is a stylish and practical choice for anyone looking for a compact car with big features.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2021 Chevrolet Spark