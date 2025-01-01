$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Spark
4dr HB CVT 1LT
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,702 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Chevrolet Spark 1LT is a fun and efficient ride, perfect for navigating the city with ease. Powered by a 1.4L engine and an automatic CVT transmission, this compact car offers a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether you're commuting or cruising around town, the Spark's fuel efficiency will keep you on the road longer between fill-ups.
Inside, the Spark 1LT is loaded with features to enhance your driving comfort and convenience. The Chevrolet Infotainment System, with a 7-inch touchscreen, provides seamless access to music, navigation, and hands-free calling, while the available SiriusXM trial ensures you're always entertained. The car's interior is designed with comfort in mind, featuring front and rear floor mats and air conditioning for a pleasant ride.
Safety is a priority, with a rear vision camera, tire pressure monitoring system, and OnStar connectivity to keep you secure and connected. The Spark also comes with a host of convenience features like power door locks, cruise control, and a front license plate bracket. Plus, with the 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, you can stay connected on the go. With its sleek Silver Ice exterior, the 2021 Spark 1LT is a stylish and practical choice for anyone looking for a compact car with big features.
Vehicle Features
