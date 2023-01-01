Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Dodge Charger

36,800 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

705-329-0007

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Charger

Location

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

705-329-0007

  1. 1688143646
  2. 1688143648
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
36,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10131270
  • VIN: 2C3CDXHG6MH538011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Trades Welcome

Financing Available (o.a.c.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoflex Sales & Leasing

2021 Dodge Charger
36,800 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Sportage LX
 85,000 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SV
 101,000 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoflex Sales & Leasing

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoflex Sales & Leasing

Autoflex Sales & Leasing

131 Atherley Road, Orillia, ON L3V 1N4

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory