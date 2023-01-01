Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

91,005 KM

Details Description

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147 Elevation

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10639932
  • Stock #: 8144
  • VIN: 3GTU9CED4MG395600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GAZ-411-Summit Whi
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. All of our Certified Pre-Owned vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection, a Manufacturer's Warranty, 24-hour Roadside Assistance and an Exchange Privilege. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

1-800-308-CHEV
