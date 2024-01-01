Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! Satin Steel Metallic 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Double Cab 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

41,232 KM

Details Description

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Double Cab 147 Elevation

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Double Cab 147 Elevation

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 11506113
  2. 11506113
  3. 11506113
  4. 11506113
  5. 11506113
  6. 11506113
  7. 11506113
  8. 11506113
  9. 11506113
  10. 11506113
  11. 11506113
  12. 11506113
  13. 11506113
  14. 11506113
  15. 11506113
  16. 11506113
  17. 11506113
  18. 11506113
  19. 11506113
  20. 11506113
  21. 11506113
  22. 11506113
  23. 11506113
  24. 11506113
  25. 11506113
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,232KM
VIN 1GTR9CED4MZ430674

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Satin Steel Metallic 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation Double Cab 4WD
8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2023 RAM 3500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box for sale in Orillia, ON
2023 RAM 3500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box 12,819 KM $85,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4x4 for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4x4 50,848 KM $43,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Blazer AWD 4dr 3.6L RS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Chevrolet Blazer AWD 4dr 3.6L RS | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAV 126,008 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500