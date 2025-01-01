Menu
The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab is designed for those who demand power, style, and versatility. Under the hood, it features a 5.3L V8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management and an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering robust performance on and off the road. The truck is equipped with a high-capacity air cleaner and a heavy-duty transmission oil cooler, ensuring it can handle any challenge. Inside, the Sierra provides a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The spacious cabin includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control, allowing everyone to ride in comfort. The GMC Infotainment System with an 8 touchscreen ensures you stay connected, offering Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and a 4.2 driver information center. For added convenience, it features a wireless charging pad and multiple power outlets. The Sierra also excels in safety and capability. With features like the Autotrac two-speed transfer case, hill descent control, and a rear vision camera, you can tackle any terrain with confidence. The trucks bold exterior includes 20 gloss black wheels, black recovery hooks, and a GMC MultiPro tailgate for enhanced functionality. Whether youre towing with the trailer equipment package or exploring with the Z71 off-road suspension, the 2021 Sierra 1500 is ready for any adventure.

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

52,215 KM

Details Description Features

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation | Remote Start |

12382866

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation | Remote Start |

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Actions
Used
52,215KM
VIN 3GTU9CED2MG475834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,215 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab is designed for those who demand power, style, and versatility. Under the hood, it features a 5.3L V8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management and an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering robust performance on and off the road. The truck is equipped with a high-capacity air cleaner and a heavy-duty transmission oil cooler, ensuring it can handle any challenge.

Inside, the Sierra provides a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The spacious cabin includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control, allowing everyone to ride in comfort. The GMC Infotainment System with an 8 touchscreen ensures you stay connected, offering Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and a 4.2 driver information center. For added convenience, it features a wireless charging pad and multiple power outlets.

The Sierra also excels in safety and capability. With features like the Autotrac two-speed transfer case, hill descent control, and a rear vision camera, you can tackle any terrain with confidence. The truck's bold exterior includes 20 gloss black wheels, black recovery hooks, and a GMC MultiPro tailgate for enhanced functionality. Whether you're towing with the trailer equipment package or exploring with the Z71 off-road suspension, the 2021 Sierra 1500 is ready for any adventure.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Tow Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2021 GMC Sierra 1500