$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation | Remote Start |
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation | Remote Start |
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,215 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab is designed for those who demand power, style, and versatility. Under the hood, it features a 5.3L V8 engine with Dynamic Fuel Management and an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivering robust performance on and off the road. The truck is equipped with a high-capacity air cleaner and a heavy-duty transmission oil cooler, ensuring it can handle any challenge.
Inside, the Sierra provides a comfortable and convenient driving experience. The spacious cabin includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control, allowing everyone to ride in comfort. The GMC Infotainment System with an 8 touchscreen ensures you stay connected, offering Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and a 4.2 driver information center. For added convenience, it features a wireless charging pad and multiple power outlets.
The Sierra also excels in safety and capability. With features like the Autotrac two-speed transfer case, hill descent control, and a rear vision camera, you can tackle any terrain with confidence. The truck's bold exterior includes 20 gloss black wheels, black recovery hooks, and a GMC MultiPro tailgate for enhanced functionality. Whether you're towing with the trailer equipment package or exploring with the Z71 off-road suspension, the 2021 Sierra 1500 is ready for any adventure.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-329-XXXX(click to show)
705-329-2000
Alternate Numbers1-800-308-CHEV
+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000