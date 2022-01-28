2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 6 0 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8182716

8182716 VIN: 1GTU9BET9MZ361220

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 12,607 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

