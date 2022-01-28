$58,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE,4X4 CREWCAB, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO DIESEL
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8182716
- VIN: 1GTU9BET9MZ361220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 12,607 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful, 4X4 CrewCab Duramax 3.0L Turbo Diesel I 6 - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
4X4
Remote start
Tow package-Race Trailer Towing
Rear view camera
Running boards
Power tailgate
6 Passenger
Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio
Heated seats & Steering wheel
Cruise control
A/C
Power drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
