Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

12,607 KM

Details Description Features

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE,4X4 CREWCAB, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO DIESEL

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE,4X4 CREWCAB, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO DIESEL

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

12,607KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8182716
  • VIN: 1GTU9BET9MZ361220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 12,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, 4X4 CrewCab Duramax 3.0L Turbo Diesel I 6 - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

4X4

Remote start

Tow package-Race Trailer Towing

Rear view camera

Running boards

Power tailgate

6 Passenger

Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio

Heated seats & Steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Power drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2018 Nissan Versa No...
 34,640 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet HHR L...
 205,678 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Spark...
 124,558 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory