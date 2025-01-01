$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Gas V8 4x4 Certified No Accidents One Owner
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
212,100KM
VIN 1GT59LE71MF236100
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # GS21212
- Mileage 212,100 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner and no reported accidents
Has 6.6L V8 Gas 4x4 with factory towing package
Extended cab, 6 seater with long 8ft long box
Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge
Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HvlZF8LFIc0XRM28f%2FcnNCuf%2FaUfLOqV
Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HibvGWfLtE
Features include backup camera, AC, cruise control, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, power ebrake, power locks, windows and mirrors, towing package with brake controller, back rack, spray in bed liner, alloy rims, front tow hooks and more
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
