2021 GMC Sierra 2500

212,100 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Gas V8 4x4 Certified No Accidents One Owner

12847265

2021 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Gas V8 4x4 Certified No Accidents One Owner

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,100KM
VIN 1GT59LE71MF236100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # GS21212
  • Mileage 212,100 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner and no reported accidents
Has 6.6L V8 Gas 4x4 with factory towing package
Extended cab, 6 seater with long 8ft long box


Comes Safety Certified with no extra charge


Link to Carfax:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=HvlZF8LFIc0XRM28f%2FcnNCuf%2FaUfLOqV


Link to Youtube walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HibvGWfLtE


Features include backup camera, AC, cruise control, remote keyless entry with two sets of keys, power ebrake, power locks, windows and mirrors, towing package with brake controller, back rack, spray in bed liner, alloy rims, front tow hooks and more


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


WE FINANCE EVERYONE. 100% APPROVAL (downpayment might be required)


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 GMC Sierra 2500