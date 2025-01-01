$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Essential, R/V CAM, LKA, FCA, HEATED SEATS
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Essential, R/V CAM, LKA, FCA, HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,758 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Auto Choice Sales is proud to present this used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential. This sleek, grey sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a charcoal interior, you'll be riding in style and comfort. This Elantra has 106,758km on the odometer.
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2L I4 engine paired with a smooth Variable / CVT transmission, ensuring a pleasant and efficient ride. This front-wheel-drive sedan is ready for Canadian roads, offering the practicality and dependability you need. You'll also love the added convenience and peace of mind this Elantra provides.
Here are five features that make this 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential a great choice:
- Heated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Rear View Camera (R/V CAM): Effortlessly navigate parking spots and enhance your awareness while reversing.
- Lane Keeping Assist (LKA): Stay safely centered in your lane with this advanced safety feature.
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Drive with confidence knowing this system can help prevent or mitigate potential collisions.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the Elantra's economical 2L I4 engine.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-792-9000