Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Auto Choice Sales is proud to present this used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential. This sleek, grey sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a charcoal interior, youll be riding in style and comfort. This Elantra has 106,758km on the odometer.

Under the hood, youll find a responsive 2L I4 engine paired with a smooth Variable / CVT transmission, ensuring a pleasant and efficient ride. This front-wheel-drive sedan is ready for Canadian roads, offering the practicality and dependability you need. Youll also love the added convenience and peace of mind this Elantra provides.

Here are five features that make this 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential a great choice:

Heated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
Rear View Camera (R/V CAM): Effortlessly navigate parking spots and enhance your awareness while reversing.
Lane Keeping Assist (LKA): Stay safely centered in your lane with this advanced safety feature.
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Drive with confidence knowing this system can help prevent or mitigate potential collisions.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the Elantras economical 2L I4 engine.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

106,758 KM

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
106,758KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,758 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Auto Choice Sales is proud to present this used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential. This sleek, grey sedan offers a comfortable and practical driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With a charcoal interior, you'll be riding in style and comfort. This Elantra has 106,758km on the odometer.

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2L I4 engine paired with a smooth Variable / CVT transmission, ensuring a pleasant and efficient ride. This front-wheel-drive sedan is ready for Canadian roads, offering the practicality and dependability you need. You'll also love the added convenience and peace of mind this Elantra provides.

Here are five features that make this 2021 Hyundai Elantra Essential a great choice:

  • Heated Seats: Experience ultimate comfort even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
  • Rear View Camera (R/V CAM): Effortlessly navigate parking spots and enhance your awareness while reversing.
  • Lane Keeping Assist (LKA): Stay safely centered in your lane with this advanced safety feature.
  • Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA): Drive with confidence knowing this system can help prevent or mitigate potential collisions.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with the Elantra's economical 2L I4 engine.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Hyundai Elantra