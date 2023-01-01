$25,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
Preferred IVT w/Two-Tone, REMOTE START, R/V CAM
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,585 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful fuel efficient accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Remote start
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot monitoring
Lane Keeping assist
Forward safety system
Bluetooth
USB port
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
