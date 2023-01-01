Menu
Beautiful fuel efficient accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Remote start
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot monitoring
Lane Keeping assist
Forward safety system
Bluetooth
USB port
Touch screen media
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

2021 Hyundai Venue

69,585 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred IVT w/Two-Tone, REMOTE START, R/V CAM

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred IVT w/Two-Tone, REMOTE START, R/V CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,585KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN KMHRC8A35MU067399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,585 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful fuel efficient accident free hatchback - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Remote start

Rear view camera

Blind-Spot monitoring

Lane Keeping assist

Forward safety system

Bluetooth

USB port

Touch screen media

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2021 Hyundai Venue