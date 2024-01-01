Menu
Recent Arrival! Hydro Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4D Crew Cab 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing. Awards: * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

2021 Jeep Gladiator

50,848 KM

Details Description

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon 4x4

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Rubicon 4x4

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,848KM
VIN 1C6JJTBG2ML621023

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Hydro Blue Pearlcoat 2021 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon 4D Crew Cab 4WD
8-Speed Automatic Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-XXXX

705-329-2000

1-800-308-CHEV
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2021 Jeep Gladiator