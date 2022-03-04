Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Sportage

8,644 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sportage

2021 Kia Sportage

SX,AWD,PRACTICALLY NEW,FULLY LOADED,FUEL EFFICIENT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sportage

SX,AWD,PRACTICALLY NEW,FULLY LOADED,FUEL EFFICIENT

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

8,644KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8611130
  • VIN: KNDPRCA66M7930622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 8,644 KM

Vehicle Description

Luxurious, practically new, fully loaded, fuel efficient AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

Locking AWD

Rear view camera

Eco & Sport driving modes

Blind-Spot Monitoring

Lane keeping assist

Forward collision warning

Panoramic roof

Power tailgate

Navigation

Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated front & Rear seats

Ventilated seats

Heated steering wheel

Power seats

dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

2021 Kia Sportage SX...
 8,644 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
1995 Pontiac Firebir...
 34,067 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 59,158 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory