$39,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2021 Kia Sportage
SX,AWD,PRACTICALLY NEW,FULLY LOADED,FUEL EFFICIENT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8611130
- VIN: KNDPRCA66M7930622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 8,644 KM
Vehicle Description
Luxurious, practically new, fully loaded, fuel efficient AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
Locking AWD
Rear view camera
Eco & Sport driving modes
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Lane keeping assist
Forward collision warning
Panoramic roof
Power tailgate
Navigation
Bluetooth, USB, Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated front & Rear seats
Ventilated seats
Heated steering wheel
Power seats
dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.