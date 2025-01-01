Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to experience the thrill of driving a sleek and stylish 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This stunning sedan boasts a dynamic 2.5L I4 engine, delivering a powerful and engaging driving experience. The black exterior exudes sophistication and turns heads wherever you go, while the matching black interior offers a luxurious and comfortable ride.</p><p>This well-equipped MAZDA3 GS comes loaded with premium features, including all-wheel drive for optimal traction in any weather conditions, a rearview camera for enhanced safety, heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort, and much more. With just 89,013km on the odometer, this beauty is just getting started.</p><p><strong>Five features with the most sizzle:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Take on any road condition with confidence, knowing you have the grip and control of all-wheel drive.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Drive with added peace of mind and enhanced safety thanks to the rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Enjoy ultimate comfort even on the coldest days with heated seats and steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Sleek and Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with the eye-catching design of the Mazda MAZDA3 GS.</li><li><strong>Powerful 2.5L I4 Engine:</strong> Experience a dynamic and engaging drive with the powerful and efficient 2.5L I4 engine.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

89,013 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, H/STEERING WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle
12475723

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, H/STEERING WHEEL

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1746122381241
  2. 1746122381799
  3. 1746122382240
  4. 1746122382675
  5. 1746122383107
  6. 1746122383584
  7. 1746122384038
  8. 1746122384498
  9. 1746122384950
  10. 1746122385374
  11. 1746122385809
  12. 1746122386223
  13. 1746122386667
  14. 1746122387154
  15. 1746122387571
  16. 1746122388015
  17. 1746122388449
  18. 1746122388907
  19. 1746122389337
  20. 1746122389797
  21. 1746122390219
  22. 1746122390649
  23. 1746122391075
  24. 1746122391520
  25. 1746122391939
  26. 1746122392372
  27. 1746122392810
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,013KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BPBCL4M1328365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the thrill of driving a sleek and stylish 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This stunning sedan boasts a dynamic 2.5L I4 engine, delivering a powerful and engaging driving experience. The black exterior exudes sophistication and turns heads wherever you go, while the matching black interior offers a luxurious and comfortable ride.

This well-equipped MAZDA3 GS comes loaded with premium features, including all-wheel drive for optimal traction in any weather conditions, a rearview camera for enhanced safety, heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort, and much more. With just 89,013km on the odometer, this beauty is just getting started.

Five features with the most sizzle:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Take on any road condition with confidence, knowing you have the grip and control of all-wheel drive.
  • Rearview Camera: Drive with added peace of mind and enhanced safety thanks to the rearview camera.
  • Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort even on the coldest days with heated seats and steering wheel.
  • Sleek and Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the eye-catching design of the Mazda MAZDA3 GS.
  • Powerful 2.5L I4 Engine: Experience a dynamic and engaging drive with the powerful and efficient 2.5L I4 engine.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2019 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD, 7 PASS, R/V CAM, PWR S/ROOF, LEATHER INT for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD, 7 PASS, R/V CAM, PWR S/ROOF, LEATHER INT 120,188 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Touring CVT, ECON, REMOTE START, NAVI, LEATHER INT for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Honda Civic Touring CVT, ECON, REMOTE START, NAVI, LEATHER INT 106,007 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Trend AWD,ECO/SPORT,R/V CAM,H/SEATS & S.WHEEL for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Trend AWD,ECO/SPORT,R/V CAM,H/SEATS & S.WHEEL 111,639 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2021 Mazda MAZDA3