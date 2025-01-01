$22,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GS, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, H/STEERING WHEEL
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 89,013 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the thrill of driving a sleek and stylish 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This stunning sedan boasts a dynamic 2.5L I4 engine, delivering a powerful and engaging driving experience. The black exterior exudes sophistication and turns heads wherever you go, while the matching black interior offers a luxurious and comfortable ride.
This well-equipped MAZDA3 GS comes loaded with premium features, including all-wheel drive for optimal traction in any weather conditions, a rearview camera for enhanced safety, heated seats and steering wheel for ultimate comfort, and much more. With just 89,013km on the odometer, this beauty is just getting started.
Five features with the most sizzle:
- All-Wheel Drive: Take on any road condition with confidence, knowing you have the grip and control of all-wheel drive.
- Rearview Camera: Drive with added peace of mind and enhanced safety thanks to the rearview camera.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort even on the coldest days with heated seats and steering wheel.
- Sleek and Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with the eye-catching design of the Mazda MAZDA3 GS.
- Powerful 2.5L I4 Engine: Experience a dynamic and engaging drive with the powerful and efficient 2.5L I4 engine.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle Features
