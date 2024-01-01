Menu
<p>Beautiful low kilometer fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV/Crossover - Sold certified and available now.</p><p>High Value Features:</p><p>Low KMs</p><p>AWD</p><p>Power Sunroof</p><p>Rear view camera</p><p>Back up sensors</p><p>Blind-Spot detectors</p><p>Lane keeping assist</p><p>Forward Collision alert</p><p>Adaptive cruise control</p><p>Navigation</p><p>Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio</p><p>Leather interior</p><p>Heated seats</p><p>Heated steering wheel</p><p>Power drivers seat</p><p>Dual climate control</p><p>A/C</p><p>Power locks, windows, mirrors</p><p>Heated mirrors</p><p>Auto & Fog lights</p><p>Window & Child safety locks</p><p>Financing options and extended warranties available.</p>

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

40,593 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
40,593KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2GTHNC4M8341207

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,593 KM

Beautiful low kilometer fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV/Crossover - Sold certified and available now.

High Value Features:

Low KM's

AWD

Power Sunroof

Rear view camera

Back up sensors

Blind-Spot detectors

Lane keeping assist

Forward Collision alert

Adaptive cruise control

Navigation

Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio

Leather interior

Heated seats

Heated steering wheel

Power drivers seat

Dual climate control

A/C

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Heated mirrors

Auto & Fog lights

Window & Child safety locks

Financing options and extended warranties available.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-792-9000

705-792-9000

