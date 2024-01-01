$29,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Crosstrek
Limited CVT,AWD,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF,LEATHER INTERIOR
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,593 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful low kilometer fuel efficient accident free AWD SUV/Crossover - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
AWD
Power Sunroof
Rear view camera
Back up sensors
Blind-Spot detectors
Lane keeping assist
Forward Collision alert
Adaptive cruise control
Navigation
Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated seats
Heated steering wheel
Power drivers seat
Dual climate control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Heated mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing options and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
