2021 Subaru Forester
Convenience, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, PWR D/SEAT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,944 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise through any Canadian season with confidence in this stunning 2021 Subaru Forester Convenience, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This versatile SUV, ready to take on your next adventure, boasts Subaru's legendary All-Wheel Drive, ensuring you're prepared for anything the road – or the weather – throws your way. The Forester's sleek blue exterior and comfortable charcoal interior are sure to turn heads while providing a welcoming cabin for you and your passengers. With a dependable 2.5L I4 engine and a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, this Forester offers a driving experience that's both efficient and enjoyable. It currently has 123,944km on the odometer.
This well-equipped Forester Convenience is more than just practical; it's designed for your comfort and convenience. From its heated seats, perfect for those chilly mornings, to its power driver's seat, which allows you to find the perfect driving position, every detail has been considered. Plus, with the added peace of mind of a rear-view camera, parking and maneuvering in tight spots becomes a breeze. Don't miss the opportunity to own this fantastic Subaru; visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the difference!
Here are five standout features:
- Legendary All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence.
- Heated Seats: Enjoy cozy comfort on even the coldest Canadian mornings.
- Rear-View Camera: Park and maneuver with ease and added safety.
- Power Driver's Seat: Find your ideal driving position for maximum comfort.
- Fuel-Efficient 2.5L I4 Engine: Experience a perfect balance of performance and efficiency.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Auto Choice Sales
