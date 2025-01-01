Menu
<p>Cruise through any Canadian season with confidence in this stunning 2021 Subaru Forester Convenience, now available at Auto Choice Sales! This versatile SUV, ready to take on your next adventure, boasts Subarus legendary All-Wheel Drive, ensuring youre prepared for anything the road – or the weather – throws your way. The Foresters sleek blue exterior and comfortable charcoal interior are sure to turn heads while providing a welcoming cabin for you and your passengers. With a dependable 2.5L I4 engine and a smooth Variable/CVT transmission, this Forester offers a driving experience thats both efficient and enjoyable. It currently has 123,944km on the odometer.</p><p>This well-equipped Forester Convenience is more than just practical; its designed for your comfort and convenience. From its heated seats, perfect for those chilly mornings, to its power drivers seat, which allows you to find the perfect driving position, every detail has been considered. Plus, with the added peace of mind of a rear-view camera, parking and maneuvering in tight spots becomes a breeze. Dont miss the opportunity to own this fantastic Subaru; visit Auto Choice Sales today and experience the difference!</p><p>Here are five standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Enjoy cozy comfort on even the coldest Canadian mornings.</li><li><strong>Rear-View Camera:</strong> Park and maneuver with ease and added safety.</li><li><strong>Power Drivers Seat:</strong> Find your ideal driving position for maximum comfort.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 2.5L I4 Engine:</strong> Experience a perfect balance of performance and efficiency.</li></ul>

2021 Subaru Forester

123,944 KM

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
123,944KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2SKEFC4MH453760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,944 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
