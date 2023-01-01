Menu
2022 BMW X3

13,391 KM

Details Description

$54,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

xDrive30i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$54,995

+ taxes & licensing

13,391KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10113771
  • Stock #: PG311365B
  • VIN: 5UX53DP03N9K43782

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PG311365B
  • Mileage 13,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Blue 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30i 4D Sport Utility AWD
8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

