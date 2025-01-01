Menu
Looking for a compact SUV that blends style, performance, and advanced safety? The 2022 Buick Encore Preferred is a smart choice for drivers in Orillia, Lake Country, and Simcoe County who want premium features in a versatile, all-wheel-drive package. Under the hood, the Encore is powered by a 1.4L ECOTEC Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with direct fuel injection, offering 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. Its smooth handling and efficient performance make it ideal for city driving or weekend getaways around Simcoe County. Inside, the Encore Preferred delivers comfort and connectivity. Enjoy smart device integration, Bluetooth, and a Wi-Fi hotspot to stay connected wherever you go. The 7-inch infotainment system supports satellite radio and auxiliary input, giving you entertainment at your fingertips. Youll appreciate the premium synthetic seats, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio controls. Designed for convenience, the Encore also includes keyless entry, keyless start, cruise control, and power windows and door locks. Safety is a top priority. The Encore Preferred features a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, back-up camera, lane departure warnings, and multiple airbags, including front, side, rear head, and knee airbags. These systems work together to provide peace of mind on roads across Orillia and beyond. The exterior is equally impressive with heated power mirrors, privacy glass, aluminum wheels, and daytime running lights. Its compact size and all-wheel drive capability make it easy to maneuver through downtown Orillia or tackle snowy Lake Country roads in winter. Other highlights include floor mats, cargo shade, split-folding rear seats, and a pass-through rear seat, offering flexible cargo space for shopping trips, road trips, or outdoor gear. For those seeking a reliable, stylish, and well-equipped SUV in Simcoe County, the 2022 Buick Encore Preferred is a standout option. Come explore everything this compact SUV has to offer.

2022 Buick Encore

64,193 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Encore

Preferred | Bluetooth |

12851855

2022 Buick Encore

Preferred | Bluetooth |

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,193KM
VIN KL4CJESM9NB501241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GAZ1-Summit White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,193 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a compact SUV that blends style, performance, and advanced safety? The 2022 Buick Encore Preferred is a smart choice for drivers in Orillia, Lake Country, and Simcoe County who want premium features in a versatile, all-wheel-drive package.

Under the hood, the Encore is powered by a 1.4L ECOTEC Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with direct fuel injection, offering 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. Its smooth handling and efficient performance make it ideal for city driving or weekend getaways around Simcoe County.

Inside, the Encore Preferred delivers comfort and connectivity. Enjoy smart device integration, Bluetooth, and a Wi-Fi hotspot to stay connected wherever you go. The 7-inch infotainment system supports satellite radio and auxiliary input, giving you entertainment at your fingertips.

You'll appreciate the premium synthetic seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio controls. Designed for convenience, the Encore also includes keyless entry, keyless start, cruise control, and power windows and door locks.

Safety is a top priority. The Encore Preferred features a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, back-up camera, lane departure warnings, and multiple airbags, including front, side, rear head, and knee airbags. These systems work together to provide peace of mind on roads across Orillia and beyond.

The exterior is equally impressive with heated power mirrors, privacy glass, aluminum wheels, and daytime running lights. Its compact size and all-wheel drive capability make it easy to maneuver through downtown Orillia or tackle snowy Lake Country roads in winter.

Other highlights include floor mats, cargo shade, split-folding rear seats, and a pass-through rear seat, offering flexible cargo space for shopping trips, road trips, or outdoor gear.

For those seeking a reliable, stylish, and well-equipped SUV in Simcoe County, the 2022 Buick Encore Preferred is a standout option. Come explore everything this compact SUV has to offer.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
2022 Buick Encore