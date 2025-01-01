$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Encore
Preferred | Bluetooth |
2022 Buick Encore
Preferred | Bluetooth |
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GAZ1-Summit White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a compact SUV that blends style, performance, and advanced safety? The 2022 Buick Encore Preferred is a smart choice for drivers in Orillia, Lake Country, and Simcoe County who want premium features in a versatile, all-wheel-drive package.
Under the hood, the Encore is powered by a 1.4L ECOTEC Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with direct fuel injection, offering 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque. Its smooth handling and efficient performance make it ideal for city driving or weekend getaways around Simcoe County.
Inside, the Encore Preferred delivers comfort and connectivity. Enjoy smart device integration, Bluetooth, and a Wi-Fi hotspot to stay connected wherever you go. The 7-inch infotainment system supports satellite radio and auxiliary input, giving you entertainment at your fingertips.
You'll appreciate the premium synthetic seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio controls. Designed for convenience, the Encore also includes keyless entry, keyless start, cruise control, and power windows and door locks.
Safety is a top priority. The Encore Preferred features a blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, back-up camera, lane departure warnings, and multiple airbags, including front, side, rear head, and knee airbags. These systems work together to provide peace of mind on roads across Orillia and beyond.
The exterior is equally impressive with heated power mirrors, privacy glass, aluminum wheels, and daytime running lights. Its compact size and all-wheel drive capability make it easy to maneuver through downtown Orillia or tackle snowy Lake Country roads in winter.
Other highlights include floor mats, cargo shade, split-folding rear seats, and a pass-through rear seat, offering flexible cargo space for shopping trips, road trips, or outdoor gear.
For those seeking a reliable, stylish, and well-equipped SUV in Simcoe County, the 2022 Buick Encore Preferred is a standout option. Come explore everything this compact SUV has to offer.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Seating
Additional Features
