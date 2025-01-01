$38,495+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Blazer
RS | Heated Seats |
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$38,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,885 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Chevrolet Blazer RS is the perfect fusion of performance, style, and cutting-edge technology. With its striking Black exterior and sleek Jet Black interior, this non-luxury SUV exudes a bold, sporty vibe. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine and paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, the Blazer delivers smooth, responsive driving, whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open road. The advanced all-wheel-drive system ensures traction and control, making every journey a breeze.
Inside, you'll find premium features designed for comfort and convenience. Enjoy a panoramic sunroof that lets in the natural light, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, and heated front seats with a heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration keeps you connected on the go.
For added safety and convenience, the Blazer is equipped with a rear park assist system, HD rear vision camera, and a hands-free power liftgate. With its 21 gloss black wheels, HID headlamps, and powerful Bose speaker system, the 2022 Chevrolet Blazer RS offers an exhilarating driving experience wrapped in a sleek, modern design, ready for any adventure.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Alternate Numbers1-800-308-CHEV
