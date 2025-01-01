Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2022 Chevrolet Blazer RS is the perfect fusion of performance, style, and cutting-edge technology. With its striking Black exterior and sleek Jet Black interior, this non-luxury SUV exudes a bold, sporty vibe. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine and paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, the Blazer delivers smooth, responsive driving, whether youre navigating city streets or hitting the open road. The advanced all-wheel-drive system ensures traction and control, making every journey a breeze. Inside, youll find premium features designed for comfort and convenience. Enjoy a panoramic sunroof that lets in the natural light, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, and heated front seats with a heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration keeps you connected on the go. For added safety and convenience, the Blazer is equipped with a rear park assist system, HD rear vision camera, and a hands-free power liftgate. With its 21 gloss black wheels, HID headlamps, and powerful Bose speaker system, the 2022 Chevrolet Blazer RS offers an exhilarating driving experience wrapped in a sleek, modern design, ready for any adventure.

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

55,885 KM

Details Description Features

$38,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

RS | Heated Seats |

Watch This Vehicle
12382857

2022 Chevrolet Blazer

RS | Heated Seats |

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 12382857
  2. 12382857
  3. 12382857
  4. 12382857
  5. 12382857
  6. 12382857
  7. 12382857
  8. 12382857
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,885KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS4NS226990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,885 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2022 Chevrolet Blazer RS is the perfect fusion of performance, style, and cutting-edge technology. With its striking Black exterior and sleek Jet Black interior, this non-luxury SUV exudes a bold, sporty vibe. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine and paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, the Blazer delivers smooth, responsive driving, whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open road. The advanced all-wheel-drive system ensures traction and control, making every journey a breeze.

Inside, you'll find premium features designed for comfort and convenience. Enjoy a panoramic sunroof that lets in the natural light, a dual-zone automatic climate control system, and heated front seats with a heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration keeps you connected on the go.

For added safety and convenience, the Blazer is equipped with a rear park assist system, HD rear vision camera, and a hands-free power liftgate. With its 21 gloss black wheels, HID headlamps, and powerful Bose speaker system, the 2022 Chevrolet Blazer RS offers an exhilarating driving experience wrapped in a sleek, modern design, ready for any adventure.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Ford Edge Titanium 138,062 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS | Apple Carplay | for sale in Orillia, ON
2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS | Apple Carplay | 21,297 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback Technik for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Audi E-Tron Sportback Technik 83,200 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Blazer