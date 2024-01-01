Menu
Recent Arrival! Dark Ash Metallic 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4D Crew Cab 4WD 10-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

28,922 KM

Details Description

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

| TRUE NORTH EDITION | BACKUP CAMERA

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

| TRUE NORTH EDITION | BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

28,922KM
Used
VIN 3GCUDEED6NG634219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour G6M-91-Dark Ash (M
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,922 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Dark Ash Metallic 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4D Crew Cab 4WD
10-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500