B&O PREMIUM SOUND FRONT HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY PREVIOUS RENTAL Introducing this 2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD in a sleek Iconic Silver Metallic exterior paired with Perforated Leather Seats — a premium, spacious, and highly capable SUV that blends comfort, style, and advanced technology. Previously used as a rental, it has been well-maintained and comes with a long list of luxury & safety features that make it a standout value in the segment. With 111,270 kms, this Titanium edition is fully loaded, offering a refined driving experience, confident all-wheel-drive capability, and Fords top-tier convenience and safety tech. Top Highlights & Added Value Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confidence in all weather conditions Twin-Turbo 2.0L EcoBoost Engine – Strong performance with great efficiency Luxurious Perforated Leather Seats – Comfort & elegance for every drive Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ – Adaptive Cruise Control, Stop & Go, Lane Centering and more Key Features from the Window StickerInterior & Comfort Heated Front Seats + Driver Seat Memory Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Dual-Zone Electronic Temperature Control Remote Start System & Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start Power Liftgate for easy cargo access Technology & Connectivity SYNC® 4A with 12-inch Touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto B&O Premium Audio System (12 Speakers) Digital Instrument Cluster Wireless Charging Pad Safety & Driver Assistance Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ including: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Lane Centering Assist Evasive Steering Assist Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking Rear-View Camera & Rear Parking Sensors Exterior LED Signature Lighting & LED Fog Lamps 19-inch Premium Aluminum Wheels Heated Power-Folding Mirrors with Driver Memory Why This Edge Titanium? If youre looking for a feature-packed, luxurious mid-size SUV with AWD, advanced tech, a refined driving experience, and exceptional safety — this Edge Titanium offers premium value at an attractive price point. Perfect for commuters, families, or anyone seeking a comfortable, upscale, and confident-driving SUV.

112,248 KM

$25,930

Location

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

B&O PREMIUM SOUND FRONT HEATED & VENTILATED SEATS ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY PREVIOUS RENTAL Introducing this 2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD in a sleek Iconic Silver Metallic exterior paired with Perforated Leather Seats — a premium, spacious, and highly capable SUV that blends comfort, style, and advanced technology. Previously used as a rental, it has been well-maintained and comes with a long list of luxury & safety features that make it a standout value in the segment. With 111,270 kms, this Titanium edition is fully loaded, offering a refined driving experience, confident all-wheel-drive capability, and Ford's top-tier convenience and safety tech. Top Highlights & Added Value Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) – Confidence in all weather conditions Twin-Turbo 2.0L EcoBoost Engine – Strong performance with great efficiency Luxurious Perforated Leather Seats – Comfort & elegance for every drive Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ – Adaptive Cruise Control, Stop & Go, Lane Centering and more Key Features from the Window StickerInterior & Comfort Heated Front Seats + Driver Seat Memory Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Dual-Zone Electronic Temperature Control Remote Start System & Intelligent Access with Push-Button Start Power Liftgate for easy cargo access Technology & Connectivity SYNC® 4A with 12-inch Touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto B&O Premium Audio System (12 Speakers) Digital Instrument Cluster Wireless Charging Pad Safety & Driver Assistance Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ including: Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go Lane Centering Assist Evasive Steering Assist Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking Rear-View Camera & Rear Parking Sensors Exterior LED Signature Lighting & LED Fog Lamps 19-inch Premium Aluminum Wheels Heated Power-Folding Mirrors with Driver Memory Why This Edge Titanium? If you're looking for a feature-packed, luxurious mid-size SUV with AWD, advanced tech, a refined driving experience, and exceptional safety — this Edge Titanium offers premium value at an attractive price point. Perfect for commuters, families, or anyone seeking a comfortable, upscale, and confident-driving SUV. At Subaru of Orillia, our pre-owned vehicle pricing policy is simple. We use no hassle, no haggle, live market pricing! Save time and money. Do business the way you want with all the details completely online! This includes trade appraisal and financing with touchless delivery to your home or office. Now that's attention to the details. Come see us at any time if you want exceptional service, or as we call it, Plaza service. All prices shown include all fees, reconditioning costs, Car Fax report and complete vehicle detailing. Taxes and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

