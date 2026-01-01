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2022 GMC Sierra 1500

76,300 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited AT4 | Turbo | Tow Hitch

Watch This Vehicle
14508766

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited AT4 | Turbo | Tow Hitch

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

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Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
76,300KM
VIN 3GTP9EEL2NG183537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Tow Package

Seating

Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Bed Liner
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-329-XXXX

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705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2022 GMC Sierra 1500