2022 GMC Terrain

9,645 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

AWD 4DR SLE,LOW KMS,REMOTE START,R/CAM,H/SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

9,645KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9393958
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV9NL217465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, fuel efficient low kilometer AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.

 

High Value Features:

 

Low KM's

AWD

Remote start

Rear view camera

Lane Keeping assist

Forward collision system

Bluetooth

USB ports

Satellite radio

Heated seats

Dual climate control

Cruise control

A/C

Power drivers seat

Power locks, windows, mirrors

Auto lights

Window & Child safety locks

 

Financing and extended warranties available.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

