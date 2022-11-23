$37,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
705-792-9000
2022 GMC Terrain
AWD 4DR SLE,LOW KMS,REMOTE START,R/CAM,H/SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9393958
- VIN: 3GKALTEV9NL217465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 9,645 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful, fuel efficient low kilometer AWD SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
Low KM's
AWD
Remote start
Rear view camera
Lane Keeping assist
Forward collision system
Bluetooth
USB ports
Satellite radio
Heated seats
Dual climate control
Cruise control
A/C
Power drivers seat
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
Vehicle Features
