Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai Sonata

38,465 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Sonata

2022 Hyundai Sonata

2.5L PREFERRED

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Sonata

2.5L PREFERRED

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

  1. 10541673
  2. 10541673
  3. 10541673
  4. 10541673
  5. 10541673
  6. 10541673
  7. 10541673
  8. 10541673
  9. 10541673
  10. 10541673
  11. 10541673
  12. 10541673
  13. 10541673
  14. 10541673
  15. 10541673
  16. 10541673
  17. 10541673
  18. 10541673
  19. 10541673
  20. 10541673
  21. 10541673
  22. 10541673
  23. 10541673
  24. 10541673
  25. 10541673
  26. 10541673
  27. 10541673
  28. 10541673
Contact Seller
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,465KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10541673
  • Stock #: PJ311333B
  • VIN: KMHL24JA2NA220016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Hyper White 2022 Hyundai Sonata Preferred 4D Sedan FWD
8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.5L I4


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2019 Chevrolet Impal...
 67,128 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Malib...
 33,340 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2021 GMC Acadia AWD ...
 81,396 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

Call Dealer

705-329-XXXX

(click to show)

705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory