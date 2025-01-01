Menu
AUTOMATIC REMOTE START FRONT HEATED SEATS HEATED STEERING NAVIGATION PREMIUM SOUND ANDROID AUTO APPLE CARPLAY Conquer every adventure with this 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys Edition, finished in a sharp Bright White exterior and showing only 64,077 km. The Willys Edition enhances the Wranglers iconic design with black accents, a black grille, premium all-terrain tires, LED headlights and fog lamps, aluminum wheels, and the confidence of the Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system, giving you the perfect balance of rugged capability and everyday usability. Inside, the cabin is designed for comfort and practicality, offering durable cloth bucket seats, an adjustable steering wheel, pass-through rear seating, and multiple power outlets. Cold Weather Group upgrades include heated front seats and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, making winter driving far more comfortable, while remote start, keyless entry, push-button start, and multi-zone climate control add everyday convenience. This Wrangler also features the sought-after Uconnect 4C NAV & Sound Group, giving you an 8.4-inch touchscreen with built-in navigation, Bluetooth, HD Radio, premium audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Technology and safety are well covered with smart device integration, satellite radio, a rearview camera, brake assist, stability and traction control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and a locking rear differential for extra capability on tough terrain. Powered by the proven 3.6L V6 paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, this Willys delivers strong performance with a maximum payload of 559 kg. This Wrangler Unlimited Willys Edition is fully equipped for work, play, and everything in between. At Subaru of Orillia, our pre-owned vehicle pricing policy is simple. We use no hassle, no haggle, live market pricing! Save time and money. Do business the way you want with all the details completely online! This includes trade appraisal and financing with touchless delivery to your home or office. Now thats attention to the details. Come see us at any time if you want exceptional service, or as we call it, Plaza service. All prices shown include all fees, reconditioning costs, Car Fax report and complete vehicle detailing. Taxes and licensing extra. Call us today at 1-833-509-0372 to schedule your test drive or if you have any questions. Youll find us at 385 West St., Orillia, Ontario, L3V 5H2.

2022 Jeep Wrangler

64,077 KM

$38,496

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys AUTO REMOTE START FRONT HEATE

13251188

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys AUTO REMOTE START FRONT HEATE

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

$38,496

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,077KM
VIN 1C4HJXDGXNW279039

  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,077 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Subaru of Orillia

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
2022 Jeep Wrangler