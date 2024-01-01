Menu
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14199 kilometers below market average! White 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4D Sport Utility 4WD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2022 Nissan Pathfinder

47,599 KM

Details Description

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Used
47,599KM
VIN 5N1DR3DFXNC264349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,599 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Odometer is 14199 kilometers below market average!

White 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4D Sport Utility 4WD
9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
