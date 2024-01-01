$41,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD
2022 Nissan Pathfinder
Platinum 4WD
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,599 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Odometer is 14199 kilometers below market average!
White 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4D Sport Utility 4WD
9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-329-XXXX(click to show)
705-329-2000
Alternate Numbers1-800-308-CHEV
+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000