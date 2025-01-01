Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Toyota Corolla

3,457 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT,LOW KM'S,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,R/V CAM

Watch This Vehicle
12088021

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE CVT,LOW KM'S,PWR S/ROOF,H/SEATS&S.WHEEL,R/V CAM

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1736800386
  2. 1736800387
  3. 1736800386
  4. 1736800385
  5. 1736800384
  6. 1736800384
  7. 1736800387
  8. 1736800367
  9. 1736800379
  10. 1736800382
  11. 1736800379
  12. 1736800383
  13. 1736800380
  14. 1736800379
  15. 1736800366
  16. 1736800379
  17. 1736800379
  18. 1736800382
  19. 1736800379
  20. 1736800381
  21. 1736800384
  22. 1736800386
  23. 1736800379
  24. 1736800383
  25. 1736800379
  26. 1736800384
  27. 1736800475
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
3,457KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YFB4MBEXNP124559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 3,457 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury IVT,REMOTE START,PWR S/ROOF,NAVI,R/V CAM for sale in Orillia, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury IVT,REMOTE START,PWR S/ROOF,NAVI,R/V CAM 91,288 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro, LOW KM'S, NAVI, PANO for sale in Orillia, ON
2020 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro, LOW KM'S, NAVI, PANO 65,845 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT,ECON,FULL STOW-N-GO,B.TOOTH,REAR H/A for sale in Orillia, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT,ECON,FULL STOW-N-GO,B.TOOTH,REAR H/A 163,616 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla