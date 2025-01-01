Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this stunning 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 4MOTION, now available at Auto Choice Sales. This sleek grey crossover boasts a sporty 1.5L I4 Turbo engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather condition. With only 24,407 km on the odometer, this Taos is practically brand new and ready for adventure.</p><p>Step inside the spacious cabin and be greeted by a modern interior with comfortable grey upholstery, heated front seats, and a user-friendly infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, and a rearview camera to make parking a breeze.</p><p>This Taos Trendline 4MOTION is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Here are just a few highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>All-wheel drive:</strong> Take on any road conditions with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated front seats:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable even on chilly mornings.</li><li><strong>Rearview camera:</strong> Back up with ease and added peace of mind.</li><li><strong>Apple CarPlay and Android Auto:</strong> Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.</li><li><strong>Push-button start:</strong> Experience a touch of luxury with this convenient feature.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a near-new Volkswagen Taos at Auto Choice Sales. Come in for a test drive today!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2022 Volkswagen Taos

24,407 KM

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos

Trendline 4MOTION, LOW KM'S, R/V CAM, H/SEATS,

12242947

2022 Volkswagen Taos

Trendline 4MOTION, LOW KM'S, R/V CAM, H/SEATS,

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
2022 Volkswagen Taos