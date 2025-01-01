$28,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline 4MOTION, LOW KM'S, R/V CAM, H/SEATS,
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 24,407 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this stunning 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 4MOTION, now available at Auto Choice Sales. This sleek grey crossover boasts a sporty 1.5L I4 Turbo engine, a smooth automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive for confident handling in any weather condition. With only 24,407 km on the odometer, this Taos is practically brand new and ready for adventure.
Step inside the spacious cabin and be greeted by a modern interior with comfortable grey upholstery, heated front seats, and a user-friendly infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, push-button start, and a rearview camera to make parking a breeze.
This Taos Trendline 4MOTION is packed with features to enhance your driving experience. Here are just a few highlights:
- All-wheel drive: Take on any road conditions with confidence.
- Heated front seats: Stay cozy and comfortable even on chilly mornings.
- Rearview camera: Back up with ease and added peace of mind.
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for navigation, music, and more.
- Push-button start: Experience a touch of luxury with this convenient feature.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a near-new Volkswagen Taos at Auto Choice Sales. Come in for a test drive today!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
