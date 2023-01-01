Menu
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

53,316 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

COMFORTLINE 4Motion

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

53,316KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10489023
  • Stock #: PZ244525A
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX4NM025500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


White 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion 4Motion 4D Sport Utility AWD
8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

1-800-308-CHEV
