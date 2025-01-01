Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience Scandinavian luxury at its finest with this 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 Inscription, showcased in a striking Blue exterior paired with elegant Amber Brown Nappa leather seats. With only 90,893 km, this premium SUV offers top-tier comfort, advanced technology, and refined performance making it an exceptional find. Inside, the XC60 Inscription surrounds you in true craftsmanship with Nappa leather upholstery, front heated and ventilated seats, heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, and beautiful real wood trim. The cabin is further enhanced by Volvos signature Orrefors crystal gear shifter, a panoramic sunroof, and a rich 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Performance is equally impressive thanks to its 2.0L turbocharged & supercharged engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, delivering 295 horsepower, 310 lb-ft of torque, and smooth power through Volvos AWD system and 8-speed Geartronic transmission. With a towing capacity of 3,500 lbs, this XC60 blends luxury with capability. This model also features Volvos next-generation Google Android-based 9-inch infotainment system, complete with Google Maps, Google Assistant, and seamless connectivity. Safety is first-class, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keeping Aid, Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake, front & rear park assist, and Volvos renowned advanced driver-assist technologies. With its refreshed design, Thors Hammer LED headlights, 20-inch Graphite Diamond Cut alloy wheels, and sophisticated Inscription detailing, this XC60 delivers a commanding presence. Beautifully equipped, meticulously engineered, and exceptionally comfortable, this 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 Inscription is a standout luxury SUV a premium, stylish, and highly desirable vehicle priced to sell. At Subaru of Orillia, our pre-owned vehicle pricing policy is simple. We use no hassle, no haggle, live market pricing! Save time and money. Do business the way you want with all the details completely online! This includes trade appraisal and financing with touchless delivery to your home or office. Now thats attention to the details. Come see us at any time if you want exceptional service, or as we call it, Plaza service. All prices shown include all fees, reconditioning costs, Car Fax report and complete vehicle detailing. Taxes and licensing extra. Call us today at 1-833-509-0372 to schedule your test drive or if you have any questions. Youll find us at 385 West St., Orillia, Ontario, L3V 5H2.

2022 Volvo XC60

90,893 KM

Details Description Features

$40,496

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Volvo XC60

Inscription B6 INSCRIPTION BROWN LEATHER SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
13251233

2022 Volvo XC60

Inscription B6 INSCRIPTION BROWN LEATHER SEATS

Location

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

844-338-8732

  1. 13251233
  2. 13251233
  3. 13251233
  4. 13251233
  5. 13251233
  6. 13251233
  7. 13251233
  8. 13251233
  9. 13251233
  10. 13251233
  11. 13251233
  12. 13251233
  13. 13251233
  14. 13251233
  15. 13251233
  16. 13251233
  17. 13251233
  18. 13251233
  19. 13251233
  20. 13251233
  21. 13251233
Contact Seller

$40,496

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,893KM
VIN LYV062RL1NB016600

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,893 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Scandinavian luxury at its finest with this 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 Inscription, showcased in a striking Blue exterior paired with elegant Amber Brown Nappa leather seats. With only 90,893 km, this premium SUV offers top-tier comfort, advanced technology, and refined performance making it an exceptional find. Inside, the XC60 Inscription surrounds you in true craftsmanship with Nappa leather upholstery, front heated and ventilated seats, heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, and beautiful real wood trim. The cabin is further enhanced by Volvo's signature Orrefors crystal gear shifter, a panoramic sunroof, and a rich 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Performance is equally impressive thanks to its 2.0L turbocharged & supercharged engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, delivering 295 horsepower, 310 lb-ft of torque, and smooth power through Volvo's AWD system and 8-speed Geartronic transmission. With a towing capacity of 3,500 lbs, this XC60 blends luxury with capability. This model also features Volvo's next-generation Google Android-based 9-inch infotainment system, complete with Google Maps, Google Assistant, and seamless connectivity. Safety is first-class, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keeping Aid, Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake, front & rear park assist, and Volvo's renowned advanced driver-assist technologies. With its refreshed design, Thor's Hammer LED headlights, 20-inch Graphite Diamond Cut alloy wheels, and sophisticated Inscription detailing, this XC60 delivers a commanding presence. Beautifully equipped, meticulously engineered, and exceptionally comfortable, this 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 Inscription is a standout luxury SUV a premium, stylish, and highly desirable vehicle priced to sell. At Subaru of Orillia, our pre-owned vehicle pricing policy is simple. We use no hassle, no haggle, live market pricing! Save time and money. Do business the way you want with all the details completely online! This includes trade appraisal and financing with touchless delivery to your home or office. Now that's attention to the details. Come see us at any time if you want exceptional service, or as we call it, Plaza service. All prices shown include all fees, reconditioning costs, Car Fax report and complete vehicle detailing. Taxes and licensing extra. Call us today at 1-833-509-0372 to schedule your test drive or if you have any questions. You'll find us at 385 West St., Orillia, Ontario, L3V 5H2.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Subaru of Orillia

Used 2022 Volvo XC60 Inscription B6 INSCRIPTION BROWN LEATHER SEATS for sale in Orillia, ON
2022 Volvo XC60 Inscription B6 INSCRIPTION BROWN LEATHER SEATS 90,893 KM $40,496 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys AUTO REMOTE START FRONT HEATE for sale in Orillia, ON
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys AUTO REMOTE START FRONT HEATE 64,077 KM $38,496 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium B&O PREMIUM SOUND FRONT HEATED & VENT for sale in Orillia, ON
2022 Ford Edge Titanium B&O PREMIUM SOUND FRONT HEATED & VENT 112,248 KM $25,930 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Subaru of Orillia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Subaru of Orillia

Subaru of Orillia

385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

844-338-XXXX

(click to show)

844-338-8732

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,496

+ taxes & licensing>

Subaru of Orillia

844-338-8732

2022 Volvo XC60