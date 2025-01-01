$40,496+ taxes & licensing
Subaru of Orillia
385 West St South, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Experience Scandinavian luxury at its finest with this 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 Inscription, showcased in a striking Blue exterior paired with elegant Amber Brown Nappa leather seats. With only 90,893 km, this premium SUV offers top-tier comfort, advanced technology, and refined performance making it an exceptional find. Inside, the XC60 Inscription surrounds you in true craftsmanship with Nappa leather upholstery, front heated and ventilated seats, heated rear seats, four-zone climate control, and beautiful real wood trim. The cabin is further enhanced by Volvo's signature Orrefors crystal gear shifter, a panoramic sunroof, and a rich 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Performance is equally impressive thanks to its 2.0L turbocharged & supercharged engine paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, delivering 295 horsepower, 310 lb-ft of torque, and smooth power through Volvo's AWD system and 8-speed Geartronic transmission. With a towing capacity of 3,500 lbs, this XC60 blends luxury with capability. This model also features Volvo's next-generation Google Android-based 9-inch infotainment system, complete with Google Maps, Google Assistant, and seamless connectivity. Safety is first-class, including Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keeping Aid, Cross Traffic Alert with autobrake, front & rear park assist, and Volvo's renowned advanced driver-assist technologies. With its refreshed design, Thor's Hammer LED headlights, 20-inch Graphite Diamond Cut alloy wheels, and sophisticated Inscription detailing, this XC60 delivers a commanding presence. Beautifully equipped, meticulously engineered, and exceptionally comfortable, this 2022 Volvo XC60 B6 Inscription is a standout luxury SUV a premium, stylish, and highly desirable vehicle priced to sell. At Subaru of Orillia, our pre-owned vehicle pricing policy is simple. We use no hassle, no haggle, live market pricing! Save time and money. Do business the way you want with all the details completely online! This includes trade appraisal and financing with touchless delivery to your home or office. Now that's attention to the details. Come see us at any time if you want exceptional service, or as we call it, Plaza service. All prices shown include all fees, reconditioning costs, Car Fax report and complete vehicle detailing. Taxes and licensing extra. Call us today at 1-833-509-0372 to schedule your test drive or if you have any questions. You'll find us at 385 West St., Orillia, Ontario, L3V 5H2.
