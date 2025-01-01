$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss | Trailer Pkg |
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss | Trailer Pkg |
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,711 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab is the perfect combination of power, technology, and rugged design. Under the hood, it boasts a 5.3L V8 engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth, powerful drive, whether you're tackling tough terrains or cruising the highway. The 4WD system and Autotrac two-speed transfer case make off-road adventures a breeze, while the 3.23 axle ratio provides excellent towing capability.
Inside, the Silverado offers a tech-savvy cabin with a 13.4 touchscreen that integrates seamlessly with Chevrolet's Infotainment 3 Premium System, complete with Google built-in compatibility and navigation. The truck's spacious interior includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort, no matter the weather. Wireless charging and multiple USB ports keep you connected on the go.
With advanced safety features like Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking, you'll drive with confidence. The truck also includes the Trailer Package for easy towing, enhanced with features like Hitch Guidance. The exterior is equipped with sleek black 20 wheels, LED fog lamps, and cornerstep rear bumpers, making the Silverado a head-turner on and off the road. Whether you're hauling, towing, or cruising, the 2023 Silverado 1500 delivers unmatched versatility and performance.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-329-XXXX(click to show)
705-329-2000
Alternate Numbers1-800-308-CHEV
+ taxes & licensing
705-329-2000