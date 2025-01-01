Menu
The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab is the perfect combination of power, technology, and rugged design. Under the hood, it boasts a 5.3L V8 engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth, powerful drive, whether youre tackling tough terrains or cruising the highway. The 4WD system and Autotrac two-speed transfer case make off-road adventures a breeze, while the 3.23 axle ratio provides excellent towing capability. Inside, the Silverado offers a tech-savvy cabin with a 13.4 touchscreen that integrates seamlessly with Chevrolets Infotainment 3 Premium System, complete with Google built-in compatibility and navigation. The trucks spacious interior includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort, no matter the weather. Wireless charging and multiple USB ports keep you connected on the go. With advanced safety features like Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking, youll drive with confidence. The truck also includes the Trailer Package for easy towing, enhanced with features like Hitch Guidance. The exterior is equipped with sleek black 20 wheels, LED fog lamps, and cornerstep rear bumpers, making the Silverado a head-turner on and off the road. Whether youre hauling, towing, or cruising, the 2023 Silverado 1500 delivers unmatched versatility and performance.

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

22,711 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss | Trailer Pkg |

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss | Trailer Pkg |

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

Used
22,711KM
VIN 3GCUDFED5PG343607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,711 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab is the perfect combination of power, technology, and rugged design. Under the hood, it boasts a 5.3L V8 engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth, powerful drive, whether you're tackling tough terrains or cruising the highway. The 4WD system and Autotrac two-speed transfer case make off-road adventures a breeze, while the 3.23 axle ratio provides excellent towing capability.

Inside, the Silverado offers a tech-savvy cabin with a 13.4 touchscreen that integrates seamlessly with Chevrolet's Infotainment 3 Premium System, complete with Google built-in compatibility and navigation. The truck's spacious interior includes heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort, no matter the weather. Wireless charging and multiple USB ports keep you connected on the go.

With advanced safety features like Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking, you'll drive with confidence. The truck also includes the Trailer Package for easy towing, enhanced with features like Hitch Guidance. The exterior is equipped with sleek black 20 wheels, LED fog lamps, and cornerstep rear bumpers, making the Silverado a head-turner on and off the road. Whether you're hauling, towing, or cruising, the 2023 Silverado 1500 delivers unmatched versatility and performance.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Tow Package

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Rear Air & Heat
Driver Side Airbag

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500