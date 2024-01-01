Menu
<p>Step into luxury and performance with this stunning 2023 Ford Edge Titanium AWD from Auto Choice Sales. This burgundy beauty boasts a powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, making every drive an exhilarating experience. The stylish Titanium trim comes loaded with features, including a leather-wrapped interior with heated and power-adjustable seats, plus a heated steering wheel to keep your hands warm on even the coldest days. The AWD system provides confident handling in any weather condition, and the power tailgate makes loading and unloading a breeze.</p><p>This Edge is ready for adventure, with its spacious interior accommodating passengers and cargo comfortably. The intuitive infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for seamless connectivity, while the premium sound system provides an immersive listening experience. Keep your mind at ease knowing this vehicle comes with the balance of the factory warranty and has only 84,353km on the odometer.</p><p>Here are just a few of the highlights that set this Ford Edge Titanium apart:</p><ul><li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Start your engine from the comfort of your home or office, allowing you to pre-heat or cool the cabin before you even step inside.</li><li><strong>Power Tailgate:</strong> Open and close the rear hatch with the push of a button, for effortless access to your cargo area.</li><li><strong>Leather Interior:</strong> Luxurious leather seats provide comfort and style, while the heated seats ensure warmth and coziness on chilly days.</li><li><strong>AWD System:</strong> Navigate confidently in all weather conditions with the advanced all-wheel drive system for superior traction and control.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio quality and powerful bass thanks to the premium sound system.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2023 Ford Edge

84,353 KM

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD,REMOTE START, PWR T/GATE, LEATHER INT

12019534

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD,REMOTE START, PWR T/GATE, LEATHER INT

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,353 KM

Vehicle Description

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

