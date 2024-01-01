$36,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD,REMOTE START, PWR T/GATE, LEATHER INT
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,353 KM
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and performance with this stunning 2023 Ford Edge Titanium AWD from Auto Choice Sales. This burgundy beauty boasts a powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, making every drive an exhilarating experience. The stylish Titanium trim comes loaded with features, including a leather-wrapped interior with heated and power-adjustable seats, plus a heated steering wheel to keep your hands warm on even the coldest days. The AWD system provides confident handling in any weather condition, and the power tailgate makes loading and unloading a breeze.
This Edge is ready for adventure, with its spacious interior accommodating passengers and cargo comfortably. The intuitive infotainment system features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for seamless connectivity, while the premium sound system provides an immersive listening experience. Keep your mind at ease knowing this vehicle comes with the balance of the factory warranty and has only 84,353km on the odometer.
Here are just a few of the highlights that set this Ford Edge Titanium apart:
- Remote Start: Start your engine from the comfort of your home or office, allowing you to pre-heat or cool the cabin before you even step inside.
- Power Tailgate: Open and close the rear hatch with the push of a button, for effortless access to your cargo area.
- Leather Interior: Luxurious leather seats provide comfort and style, while the heated seats ensure warmth and coziness on chilly days.
- AWD System: Navigate confidently in all weather conditions with the advanced all-wheel drive system for superior traction and control.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with crystal-clear audio quality and powerful bass thanks to the premium sound system.
Vehicle Features
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000