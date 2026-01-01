$34,995+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford Maverick
XLT AWD Certified Well Maintained
2023 Ford Maverick
XLT AWD Certified Well Maintained
Location
Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
705-826-6777
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
85,400KM
VIN 3FTTW8F94PRA51835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,400 KM
Vehicle Description
ABSOLUTELY MINT CONDITION
AWD with only 85k kms - Carfax Verified
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!
Loaded with sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, backup camera, power ebrake, Bluetooth, towing package with brake controller, automatic headlights, power windows, locks and mirrors, tonneau cover and newer set of tires.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6JyPicLa0E
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
Financing is available
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
AWD with only 85k kms - Carfax Verified
Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!
Loaded with sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, backup camera, power ebrake, Bluetooth, towing package with brake controller, automatic headlights, power windows, locks and mirrors, tonneau cover and newer set of tires.
Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6JyPicLa0E
Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca
Available extended warranty up to 48 months
Financing is available
Tax and Licensing extra
Trade-ins are welcome!
No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!
Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.
Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca
AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Auto Republic
760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1
Call Dealer
705-826-XXXX(click to show)
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Auto Republic
705-826-6777
2023 Ford Maverick