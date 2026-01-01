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ABSOLUTELY MINT CONDITION <br/> AWD with only 85k kms - Carfax Verified <br/> <br/> <br/> Comes safety certified with no extra charge <br/> Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance! <br/> <br/> <br/> Loaded with sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, backup camera, power ebrake, Bluetooth, towing package with brake controller, automatic headlights, power windows, locks and mirrors, tonneau cover and newer set of tires. <br/> <br/> <br/> Link to Youtube Walkaround video: <br/> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6JyPicLa0E <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Available extended warranty up to 48 months <br/> <br/> <br/> Financing is available <br/> <br/> <br/> Tax and Licensing extra <br/> <br/> <br/> Trade-ins are welcome! <br/> <br/> <br/> No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees! <br/> <br/> <br/> Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. <br/> <br/> <br/> Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details. <br/> www.autorepublic.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> AUTO REPUBLIC <br/> Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles <br/> 5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4 <br/>

2023 Ford Maverick

85,400 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Ford Maverick

XLT AWD Certified Well Maintained

Watch This Vehicle
14132200

2023 Ford Maverick

XLT AWD Certified Well Maintained

Location

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

705-826-6777

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Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
85,400KM
VIN 3FTTW8F94PRA51835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 85,400 KM

Vehicle Description

ABSOLUTELY MINT CONDITION
AWD with only 85k kms - Carfax Verified


Comes safety certified with no extra charge
Only HST and licensing is extra, No admin fees or omvic fees. Same price - pay cash or finance!


Loaded with sunroof, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, backup camera, power ebrake, Bluetooth, towing package with brake controller, automatic headlights, power windows, locks and mirrors, tonneau cover and newer set of tires.


Link to Youtube Walkaround video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6JyPicLa0E


Please call 705-826-6777 for appointments
www.autorepublic.ca


Available extended warranty up to 48 months


Financing is available


Tax and Licensing extra


Trade-ins are welcome!


No Hidden Fees or Admin Fees!


Do not hesitate to contact us with any questions.


Please call us at 705-826-6777 for more details.
www.autorepublic.ca


AUTO REPUBLIC
Quality Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles
5 Courtland st, Ramara, ON, L3V1A4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Auto Republic

Auto Republic

760 Atherley Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 7Y1

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705-826-XXXX

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705-826-6777

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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Republic

705-826-6777

2023 Ford Maverick