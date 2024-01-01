Menu
Recent Arrival! Red 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 4D Crew Cab 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 2.7L Turbo Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2023 GMC Canyon

9,165 KM

Details Description

$52,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab AT4

2023 GMC Canyon

4WD Crew Cab AT4

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
9,165KM
VIN 1GTP6DEK2P1197062

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RR243114A
  • Mileage 9,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Red 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 4D Crew Cab 4WD
8-Speed Automatic 2.7L Turbo


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2023 GMC Canyon