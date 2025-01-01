Menu
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

18,612 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | Heated Seats |

12972568

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | Heated Seats |

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,612KM
VIN 3GTUUGEL3PG337026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sterling Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,612 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Bed Liner
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

