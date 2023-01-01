$34,995+ tax & licensing
705-792-9000
2023 Kia Seltos
SX Turbo AWD,REMOTE START,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF,LEATHER
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995
- Listing ID: 10200222
- VIN: KNDETCA20P7361762
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful, loaded AWD fuel efficient SUV - Sold certified and available now.
High Value Features:
AWD
Optional Smart & Sport driving modes
Remote starter
Power sunroof
Rear view camera
Blind-Spot monitoring
Lane Keeping assist
Forward Collision assist
Navigation
Bluetooth, USB port, Satellite radio
Leather interior
Heated front & Rear seats
Ventilated seats
Heated steering wheel
Adaptive cruise control
Power seats
Climate control
A/C
Power locks, windows, mirrors
Auto & Fog lights
Window & Child safety locks
Financing and extended warranties available.
