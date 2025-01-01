$45,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Stinger
GT Elite,LOW KM'S,AWD,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF,RED LEATHER
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 25,148 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of a practically new 2023 Kia Stinger GT Elite at Auto Choice Sales! This stunning sedan, boasting a sleek grey exterior and a vibrant red leather interior, is ready to turn heads wherever you go. With a mere 25,148km on the odometer, this Stinger offers the perfect blend of performance and luxury, making every drive an exhilarating experience. The Stinger GT Elite combines practicality with a sporty feel, delivering a driving experience like no other.
Beneath the hood lies a potent 3.3L V6 Turbo engine, providing an abundance of power. Paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, this car is designed to handle any road condition with ease. This is more than just a car; it's a statement.
Here are some of the features that make this Kia Stinger GT Elite truly exceptional:
- Turbocharged Power: Unleash the thrill of the open road with the potent 3.3L V6 Turbo engine, delivering exhilarating performance at every turn.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any weather condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive, providing superior grip and control.
- Premium Red Leather Interior: Indulge in the luxury of a vibrant red leather interior, offering a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience.
- Panoramic Power Sunroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the power sunroof, making every drive more enjoyable.
- Advanced Navigation System: Stay on course and explore with confidence using the integrated navigation system.
