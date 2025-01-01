Menu
<p>Experience the thrill of a practically new 2023 Kia Stinger GT Elite at Auto Choice Sales! This stunning sedan, boasting a sleek grey exterior and a vibrant red leather interior, is ready to turn heads wherever you go. With a mere 25,148km on the odometer, this Stinger offers the perfect blend of performance and luxury, making every drive an exhilarating experience. The Stinger GT Elite combines practicality with a sporty feel, delivering a driving experience like no other.</p><p>Beneath the hood lies a potent 3.3L V6 Turbo engine, providing an abundance of power. Paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, this car is designed to handle any road condition with ease. This is more than just a car; its a statement.</p><p>Here are some of the features that make this Kia Stinger GT Elite truly exceptional:</p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged Power:</strong> Unleash the thrill of the open road with the potent 3.3L V6 Turbo engine, delivering exhilarating performance at every turn.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with the assurance of all-wheel drive, providing superior grip and control.</li><li><strong>Premium Red Leather Interior:</strong> Indulge in the luxury of a vibrant red leather interior, offering a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Panoramic Power Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the power sunroof, making every drive more enjoyable.</li><li><strong>Advanced Navigation System:</strong> Stay on course and explore with confidence using the integrated navigation system.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
25,148KM
Good Condition
VIN KNAE55LCXP6123769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 25,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

