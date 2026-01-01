Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Discover a practically new driving experience with this stunning used 2023 Nissan Qashqai SL, available now at Auto Choice Sales. Dressed in an eye-catching blue exterior, this Qashqai is ready to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside and be greeted by a premium interior that complements the sophisticated exterior, offering comfort and style for every journey. With only 88,399 kilometers on the odometer, this Qashqai still has so much life to offer, making it an exceptional value for the discerning driver.</p><p>This Qashqai is equipped with a versatile 2.0L I4 engine paired with an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, ensuring confident handling and performance in any Canadian weather condition. The smooth Variable/CVT transmission makes for an effortless and efficient drive, perfect for both city commutes and longer road trips. Experience the convenience and luxury that this feature-packed Qashqai SL provides.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most exciting features that make this 2023 Nissan Qashqai SL a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Power Sunroof:</strong> Let in the sunshine and fresh air, transforming your driving experience into something truly special.</li><li><strong>Leather Interior:</strong> Indulge in the refined comfort and premium feel of plush leather seats.</li><li><strong>Navigation System:</strong> Effortlessly find your way to any destination with the integrated, intuitive navigation.</li><li><strong>Remote Start:</strong> Start your Qashqai from the comfort of your home, ensuring a perfectly pre-conditioned cabin no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, knowing you have superior traction and stability.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Nissan Qashqai

88,399 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Qashqai

SL,ECO,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF,LEATHER INT,REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle
14098594.811212754?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=31024

2023 Nissan Qashqai

SL,ECO,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF,LEATHER INT,REMOTE START

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1778776291553
  2. 1778776291984
  3. 1778776292416
  4. 1778776292846
  5. 1778776293263
  6. 1778776293685
  7. 1778776294113
  8. 1778776294536
  9. 1778776294984
  10. 1778776295424
  11. 1778776295879
  12. 1778776296286
  13. 1778776296715
  14. 1778776297149
  15. 1778776297624
  16. 1778776298045
  17. 1778776298479
  18. 1778776298888
  19. 1778776299289
  20. 1778776299700
  21. 1778776300132
  22. 1778776300539
  23. 1778776300967
  24. 1778776301408
  25. 1778776301801
  26. 1778776302237
  27. 1778776302665
  28. 1778776303072
  29. 1778776303485
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
88,399KM
Good Condition
VIN JN1BJ1BW2PW100950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,399 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Discover a practically new driving experience with this stunning used 2023 Nissan Qashqai SL, available now at Auto Choice Sales. Dressed in an eye-catching blue exterior, this Qashqai is ready to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside and be greeted by a premium interior that complements the sophisticated exterior, offering comfort and style for every journey. With only 88,399 kilometers on the odometer, this Qashqai still has so much life to offer, making it an exceptional value for the discerning driver.

This Qashqai is equipped with a versatile 2.0L I4 engine paired with an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, ensuring confident handling and performance in any Canadian weather condition. The smooth Variable/CVT transmission makes for an effortless and efficient drive, perfect for both city commutes and longer road trips. Experience the convenience and luxury that this feature-packed Qashqai SL provides.

Here are 5 of the most exciting features that make this 2023 Nissan Qashqai SL a standout:

  • Power Sunroof: Let in the sunshine and fresh air, transforming your driving experience into something truly special.
  • Leather Interior: Indulge in the refined comfort and premium feel of plush leather seats.
  • Navigation System: Effortlessly find your way to any destination with the integrated, intuitive navigation.
  • Remote Start: Start your Qashqai from the comfort of your home, ensuring a perfectly pre-conditioned cabin no matter the weather.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, knowing you have superior traction and stability.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD, R/V CAM, LKA, FCA, H/SEATS for sale in Orillia, ON
2024 Kia Sportage LX AWD, R/V CAM, LKA, FCA, H/SEATS 84,917 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Qashqai SL,ECO,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF,LEATHER INT,REMOTE START for sale in Orillia, ON
2023 Nissan Qashqai SL,ECO,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF,LEATHER INT,REMOTE START 88,399 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline, REMOTE START, PANO, H/SEATS & H/S.W for sale in Orillia, ON
2024 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline, REMOTE START, PANO, H/SEATS & H/S.W 87,383 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2023 Nissan Qashqai