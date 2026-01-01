$25,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Qashqai
SL,ECO,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF,LEATHER INT,REMOTE START
2023 Nissan Qashqai
SL,ECO,NAVI,PWR S/ROOF,LEATHER INT,REMOTE START
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,399 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Discover a practically new driving experience with this stunning used 2023 Nissan Qashqai SL, available now at Auto Choice Sales. Dressed in an eye-catching blue exterior, this Qashqai is ready to turn heads wherever you go. Step inside and be greeted by a premium interior that complements the sophisticated exterior, offering comfort and style for every journey. With only 88,399 kilometers on the odometer, this Qashqai still has so much life to offer, making it an exceptional value for the discerning driver.
This Qashqai is equipped with a versatile 2.0L I4 engine paired with an intelligent All-Wheel Drive system, ensuring confident handling and performance in any Canadian weather condition. The smooth Variable/CVT transmission makes for an effortless and efficient drive, perfect for both city commutes and longer road trips. Experience the convenience and luxury that this feature-packed Qashqai SL provides.
Here are 5 of the most exciting features that make this 2023 Nissan Qashqai SL a standout:
- Power Sunroof: Let in the sunshine and fresh air, transforming your driving experience into something truly special.
- Leather Interior: Indulge in the refined comfort and premium feel of plush leather seats.
- Navigation System: Effortlessly find your way to any destination with the integrated, intuitive navigation.
- Remote Start: Start your Qashqai from the comfort of your home, ensuring a perfectly pre-conditioned cabin no matter the weather.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, knowing you have superior traction and stability.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Exterior
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Choice Sales
Email Auto Choice Sales
Auto Choice Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-792-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-792-9000