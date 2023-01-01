$44,104+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 Nissan Rogue
Sl Ti
2023 Nissan Rogue
Sl Ti
Location
Experience Nissan
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2
705-325-3355
$44,104
+ taxes & licensing
17KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN8BT3CB2PW207404
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NT23117
- Mileage 17 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Alexa Built-In
Additional Features
360 Degree camera system
Lots of TECH in this 2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD
complete with wireless Apple Car Play
Nissan's semi-autonomous ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link
intelligent safety features with Nissan's Safety-Shield 360
and so much more! Several now in stock. Check it out today at Experience Nissan Orillia
or call 705-325-3355 to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Experience Nissan
2023 Nissan Rogue S Ti 17 KM $36,003 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue Sl Ti 17 KM $44,104 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Kicks S TA 84,089 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Experience Nissan
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Nissan
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2
Call Dealer
705-325-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$44,104
+ taxes & licensing
Experience Nissan
705-325-3355
2023 Nissan Rogue