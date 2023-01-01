Menu
https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Rogue-2023-id10250783.html

2023 Nissan Rogue

17 KM

$44,104

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

Sl Ti

2023 Nissan Rogue

Sl Ti

Location

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$44,104

+ taxes & licensing

17KM
Used
VIN JN8BT3CB2PW207404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NT23117
  • Mileage 17 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

Alexa Built-In

Additional Features

360 Degree camera system
Lots of TECH in this 2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD
complete with wireless Apple Car Play
Nissan's semi-autonomous ProPILOT Assist with Navi-Link
intelligent safety features with Nissan's Safety-Shield 360
and so much more! Several now in stock. Check it out today at Experience Nissan Orillia
or call 705-325-3355 to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Experience Nissan

Experience Nissan

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$44,104

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Nissan

705-325-3355

2023 Nissan Rogue