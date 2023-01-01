Menu
including several S All-Wheel Drive models like this Glacier White beauty. Drive with confidence with an impressive array of STANDARD safety features - all part of Nissans Safety Shield 360 - including lane departure warning

2023 Nissan Rogue

17 KM

$36,003

+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue

S Ti

2023 Nissan Rogue

S Ti

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

705-325-3355

$36,003

+ taxes & licensing

17KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT3AB9PC869990

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NT23118
  • Mileage 17 KM

including several S All-Wheel Drive models like this Glacier White beauty. Drive with confidence with an impressive array of STANDARD safety features - all part of Nissan's Safety Shield 360 - including lane departure warning


https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Rogue-2023-id10250782.html

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Blind spot warning
INTELLIGENT FORWARD COLLISION WARNING
auto emergency braking with pedestrian detection
rear auto emergency braking
MANY new 2023 Nissan Rogue models now in stock
auto headlights with high beam assist!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Nissan

Experience Nissan

77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2

$36,003

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Nissan

705-325-3355

2023 Nissan Rogue