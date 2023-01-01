$36,003+ tax & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
S Ti
2023 Nissan Rogue
S Ti
Location
Experience Nissan
77 Commerce Rd, Orillia, ON L3V 0Z2
705-325-3355
$36,003
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Light Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NT23118
- Mileage 17 KM
Vehicle Description
including several S All-Wheel Drive models like this Glacier White beauty. Drive with confidence with an impressive array of STANDARD safety features - all part of Nissan's Safety Shield 360 - including lane departure warning
https://www.experiencenissanorillia.ca/used/Nissan-Rogue-2023-id10250782.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Experience Nissan
Experience Nissan
Call Dealer
705-325-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-325-3355