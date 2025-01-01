$28,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Subaru Crosstrek
Convenience, AWD, R/V CAM, LDA, FCW
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,692 KM
Here's a fantastic option available now at Auto Choice Sales! Feast your eyes on this pristine, used 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience. This versatile SUV is ready for your next adventure, boasting a sleek white exterior that complements its practical and comfortable charcoal interior. With only 61,692km on the odometer, this Crosstrek is just getting started and offers incredible value. Its fuel-efficient 2.5L I4 engine and smooth Variable/CVT transmission paired with Subaru's legendary All-Wheel Drive system promise a confident and enjoyable driving experience, no matter the road conditions.
This Crosstrek Convenience trim is packed with features designed to enhance both safety and convenience. Here are some of the highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer any weather and terrain with Subaru's renowned AWD system, providing superior grip and control for year-round confidence.
- Rearview Camera (R/V CAM): Navigate tight spaces and park with ease thanks to the integrated rearview camera, ensuring you're always aware of your surroundings.
- Lane Departure Alert (LDA): Stay safe and focused with Lane Departure Alert, which helps you stay in your lane on those long drives.
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Drive with added peace of mind knowing that Forward Collision Warning can help alert you to potential hazards and help you avoid accidents.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample cargo space and comfortable seating for both passengers and cargo, making it perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.
Visit Auto Choice Sales today to experience this exceptional 2023 Subaru Crosstrek!
