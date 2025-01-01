Menu
<p>Heres a fantastic option available now at Auto Choice Sales! Feast your eyes on this pristine, used 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience. This versatile SUV is ready for your next adventure, boasting a sleek white exterior that complements its practical and comfortable charcoal interior. With only 61,692km on the odometer, this Crosstrek is just getting started and offers incredible value. Its fuel-efficient 2.5L I4 engine and smooth Variable/CVT transmission paired with Subarus legendary All-Wheel Drive system promise a confident and enjoyable driving experience, no matter the road conditions.</p><p>This Crosstrek Convenience trim is packed with features designed to enhance both safety and convenience. Here are some of the highlights:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Conquer any weather and terrain with Subarus renowned AWD system, providing superior grip and control for year-round confidence.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera (R/V CAM):</strong> Navigate tight spaces and park with ease thanks to the integrated rearview camera, ensuring youre always aware of your surroundings.</li><li><strong>Lane Departure Alert (LDA):</strong> Stay safe and focused with Lane Departure Alert, which helps you stay in your lane on those long drives.</li><li><strong>Forward Collision Warning (FCW):</strong> Drive with added peace of mind knowing that Forward Collision Warning can help alert you to potential hazards and help you avoid accidents.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample cargo space and comfortable seating for both passengers and cargo, making it perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways.</li></ul><p>Visit Auto Choice Sales today to experience this exceptional 2023 Subaru Crosstrek!</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

VIN JF2GTABC2PH266085

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

