Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and technology with this pristine 2023 Toyota Corolla LE, available at Auto Choice Sales. This sleek white sedan boasts a charcoal interior, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere for you and your passengers. The 2.0L I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission provides a responsive and fuel-efficient driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With only 58,186km on the odometer, this Corolla is practically brand new, ensuring years of reliable performance and enjoyment.</p><p>Prepare to be impressed by the Corolla LEs abundance of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats on those chilly mornings, and stay aware of your surroundings with the rearview camera and blind spot monitoring systems. Cruise with ease thanks to the adaptive cruise control, and relish the peace of mind knowing youre behind the wheel of a renowned Toyota, known for its durability and reliability.</p><p>Here are just a few highlights of this exceptional Corolla LE:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Enjoy cozy warmth on those frigid Canadian days.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Navigate parking lots with ease and confidence.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitoring:</strong> Stay aware of vehicles in your blind spots, adding an extra layer of safety.</li><li><strong>Adaptive Cruise Control:</strong> Cruise effortlessly on the highway, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> This Corolla is practically brand new, offering years of reliable performance and enjoyment.</li></ul><p>Visit Auto Choice Sales today to see this stunning 2023 Toyota Corolla LE in person and experience its exceptional features firsthand.</p><p>Previous daily rental.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Toyota Corolla

58,186 KM

Details Description Features

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Corolla

LE, R/V CAM, BSM, ACC, HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
12551402

2023 Toyota Corolla

LE, R/V CAM, BSM, ACC, HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2

705-792-9000

  1. 1747937447051
  2. 1747937447714
  3. 1747937448199
  4. 1747937448660
  5. 1747937449111
  6. 1747937449599
  7. 1747937450101
  8. 1747937450545
  9. 1747937451009
  10. 1747937451480
  11. 1747937451917
  12. 1747937452364
  13. 1747937452837
  14. 1747937453409
  15. 1747937453845
  16. 1747937454297
  17. 1747937454735
  18. 1747937455161
  19. 1747937455613
  20. 1747937456051
  21. 1747937456475
  22. 1747937456938
  23. 1747937457430
  24. 1747937457874
  25. 1747937458326
  26. 1747937458774
  27. 1747937459242
  28. 1747937459691
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,186KM
Good Condition
VIN 5YFB4MDE3PP036467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,186 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and technology with this pristine 2023 Toyota Corolla LE, available at Auto Choice Sales. This sleek white sedan boasts a charcoal interior, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere for you and your passengers. The 2.0L I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission provides a responsive and fuel-efficient driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With only 58,186km on the odometer, this Corolla is practically brand new, ensuring years of reliable performance and enjoyment.

Prepare to be impressed by the Corolla LE's abundance of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats on those chilly mornings, and stay aware of your surroundings with the rearview camera and blind spot monitoring systems. Cruise with ease thanks to the adaptive cruise control, and relish the peace of mind knowing you're behind the wheel of a renowned Toyota, known for its durability and reliability.

Here are just a few highlights of this exceptional Corolla LE:

  • Heated Seats: Enjoy cozy warmth on those frigid Canadian days.
  • Rearview Camera: Navigate parking lots with ease and confidence.
  • Blind Spot Monitoring: Stay aware of vehicles in your blind spots, adding an extra layer of safety.
  • Adaptive Cruise Control: Cruise effortlessly on the highway, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.
  • Low Mileage: This Corolla is practically brand new, offering years of reliable performance and enjoyment.

Visit Auto Choice Sales today to see this stunning 2023 Toyota Corolla LE in person and experience its exceptional features firsthand.

Previous daily rental.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV, AWD, ECO, REMOTE START, PWR S/ROOF, R/V CAM for sale in Orillia, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV, AWD, ECO, REMOTE START, PWR S/ROOF, R/V CAM 117,757 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, H/STEERING WHEEL for sale in Orillia, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS, AWD, R/V CAM, H/SEATS, H/STEERING WHEEL 89,013 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax LS, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH, H/SEATS for sale in Orillia, ON
2025 Chevrolet Trax LS, REMOTE START, R/V CAM, B.TOOTH, H/SEATS 14,783 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice Sales

Auto Choice Sales

454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-792-XXXX

(click to show)

705-792-9000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice Sales

705-792-9000

2023 Toyota Corolla