2023 Toyota Corolla
LE, R/V CAM, BSM, ACC, HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Choice Sales
454 West Street S, Orillia, ON L3V 5H2
705-792-9000
Certified
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,186 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, comfort, and technology with this pristine 2023 Toyota Corolla LE, available at Auto Choice Sales. This sleek white sedan boasts a charcoal interior, creating an elegant and inviting atmosphere for you and your passengers. The 2.0L I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission provides a responsive and fuel-efficient driving experience, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. With only 58,186km on the odometer, this Corolla is practically brand new, ensuring years of reliable performance and enjoyment.
Prepare to be impressed by the Corolla LE's abundance of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats on those chilly mornings, and stay aware of your surroundings with the rearview camera and blind spot monitoring systems. Cruise with ease thanks to the adaptive cruise control, and relish the peace of mind knowing you're behind the wheel of a renowned Toyota, known for its durability and reliability.
Here are just a few highlights of this exceptional Corolla LE:
- Heated Seats: Enjoy cozy warmth on those frigid Canadian days.
- Rearview Camera: Navigate parking lots with ease and confidence.
- Blind Spot Monitoring: Stay aware of vehicles in your blind spots, adding an extra layer of safety.
- Adaptive Cruise Control: Cruise effortlessly on the highway, maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles.
- Low Mileage: This Corolla is practically brand new, offering years of reliable performance and enjoyment.
Visit Auto Choice Sales today to see this stunning 2023 Toyota Corolla LE in person and experience its exceptional features firsthand.
Previous daily rental.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Auto Choice Sales
705-792-9000