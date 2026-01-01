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Recent Arrival! Summit White 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2D Standard Cab 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 6.6L V8 Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person. Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

42,875 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT | 6.6L V8 | 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14508760

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT | 6.6L V8 | 4WD

Location

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

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Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,875KM
VIN 1GC3YNE76RF228328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 42,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Summit White 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2D Standard Cab 4WD
10-Speed Automatic 6.6L V8


Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.

Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Convenience

Tow Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Privacy Glass

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT | 6.6L V8 | 4WD for sale in Orillia, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT | 6.6L V8 | 4WD 42,875 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Tundra | 4WD | Tow Hitch for sale in Orillia, ON
2024 Toyota Tundra | 4WD | Tow Hitch 30,393 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-329-XXXX

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705-329-2000

Alternate Numbers
1-800-308-CHEV
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+ taxes & licensing>

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

705-329-2000

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500