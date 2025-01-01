$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali | Remote Start |
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,538 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali redefines power, luxury, and capability for drivers in Orillia, Simcoe County, and the Lake Country region. This premium full-size pickup combines rugged performance with refined sophistication, making it the perfect truck for both work and leisure across Simcoe County's diverse terrain. Under the hood, it's powered by the Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, delivering an impressive 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque. Paired with advanced engineering and a 220-amp alternator and engine block heater, the Sierra 1500 Denali offers unmatched efficiency and towing strength, ideal for tackling the changing seasons of Lake Country, Ontario.
Built to perform, the 2024 Sierra 1500 Denali features Four-Wheel Drive, a locking/limited-slip differential, and all-terrain tires for enhanced traction and stability. The tow hitch, running boards, and integrated tailgate step make hauling and loading effortless, while LED headlights, fog lamps, and aluminum wheels deliver both style and functionality on every drive through Orillia and beyond.
Inside, luxury meets innovation. The cabin features leather-appointed seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort in any weather. The power-adjustable driver and passenger seats with seat memory offer personalized support, while multi-zone climate control ensures everyone enjoys the ride. Convenience features such as keyless entry, remote engine start, sliding rear window, and a universal garage door opener make everyday driving seamless and comfortable.
Technology takes center stage in the Sierra Denali with advanced navigation, premium sound system, WiFi hotspot, and telematics connectivity. The Aerial View Display System, rear parking aid, and back-up camera provide superior visibility, while adaptive cruise control and driver monitoring ensure peace of mind on highways and backroads alike.
Safety remains a top priority, featuring Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Head Air Bags, Traction Control, and Stability Control. The Brake Assist system and Tire Pressure Monitor further enhance security, making every journey across Simcoe County and Lake Country safe and confident.
Stylish, powerful, and technologically advanced, the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali stands as a benchmark of premium performance in Orillia and surrounding regions. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring Ontario's scenic backroads, this truck delivers unmatched capability and refinement.
