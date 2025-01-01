Menu
The 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali redefines power, luxury, and capability for drivers in Orillia, Simcoe County, and the Lake Country region. This premium full-size pickup combines rugged performance with refined sophistication, making it the perfect truck for both work and leisure across Simcoe Countys diverse terrain. Under the hood, its powered by the Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, delivering an impressive 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque. Paired with advanced engineering and a 220-amp alternator and engine block heater, the Sierra 1500 Denali offers unmatched efficiency and towing strength, ideal for tackling the changing seasons of Lake Country, Ontario. Built to perform, the 2024 Sierra 1500 Denali features Four-Wheel Drive, a locking/limited-slip differential, and all-terrain tires for enhanced traction and stability. The tow hitch, running boards, and integrated tailgate step make hauling and loading effortless, while LED headlights, fog lamps, and aluminum wheels deliver both style and functionality on every drive through Orillia and beyond. Inside, luxury meets innovation. The cabin features leather-appointed seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort in any weather. The power-adjustable driver and passenger seats with seat memory offer personalized support, while multi-zone climate control ensures everyone enjoys the ride. Convenience features such as keyless entry, remote engine start, sliding rear window, and a universal garage door opener make everyday driving seamless and comfortable. Technology takes center stage in the Sierra Denali with advanced navigation, premium sound system, WiFi hotspot, and telematics connectivity. The Aerial View Display System, rear parking aid, and back-up camera provide superior visibility, while adaptive cruise control and driver monitoring ensure peace of mind on highways and backroads alike. Safety remains a top priority, featuring Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Head Air Bags, Traction Control, and Stability Control. The Brake Assist system and Tire Pressure Monitor further enhance security, making every journey across Simcoe County and Lake Country safe and confident. Stylish, powerful, and technologically advanced, the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali stands as a benchmark of premium performance in Orillia and surrounding regions. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring Ontarios scenic backroads, this truck delivers unmatched capability and refinement.

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

43,538 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | Remote Start |

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | Remote Start |

Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC

20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9

705-329-2000

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.

  • A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
  • 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
  • Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
  • 24/7 Roadside assistance

Used
43,538KM
VIN 1GTUUGE85RZ125100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,538 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali redefines power, luxury, and capability for drivers in Orillia, Simcoe County, and the Lake Country region. This premium full-size pickup combines rugged performance with refined sophistication, making it the perfect truck for both work and leisure across Simcoe County's diverse terrain. Under the hood, it's powered by the Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, delivering an impressive 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque. Paired with advanced engineering and a 220-amp alternator and engine block heater, the Sierra 1500 Denali offers unmatched efficiency and towing strength, ideal for tackling the changing seasons of Lake Country, Ontario.

Built to perform, the 2024 Sierra 1500 Denali features Four-Wheel Drive, a locking/limited-slip differential, and all-terrain tires for enhanced traction and stability. The tow hitch, running boards, and integrated tailgate step make hauling and loading effortless, while LED headlights, fog lamps, and aluminum wheels deliver both style and functionality on every drive through Orillia and beyond.

Inside, luxury meets innovation. The cabin features leather-appointed seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel for maximum comfort in any weather. The power-adjustable driver and passenger seats with seat memory offer personalized support, while multi-zone climate control ensures everyone enjoys the ride. Convenience features such as keyless entry, remote engine start, sliding rear window, and a universal garage door opener make everyday driving seamless and comfortable.

Technology takes center stage in the Sierra Denali with advanced navigation, premium sound system, WiFi hotspot, and telematics connectivity. The Aerial View Display System, rear parking aid, and back-up camera provide superior visibility, while adaptive cruise control and driver monitoring ensure peace of mind on highways and backroads alike.

Safety remains a top priority, featuring Blind Spot Monitoring, Cross-Traffic Alert, Front and Rear Head Air Bags, Traction Control, and Stability Control. The Brake Assist system and Tire Pressure Monitor further enhance security, making every journey across Simcoe County and Lake Country safe and confident.

Stylish, powerful, and technologically advanced, the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali stands as a benchmark of premium performance in Orillia and surrounding regions. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring Ontario's scenic backroads, this truck delivers unmatched capability and refinement.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Convenience

Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Bed Liner
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

