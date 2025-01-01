$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali Ultimate | 5TH WHEEL PKG |
Location
Jim Wilson Chevrolet Buick GMC
20 Mulcahy Court, Orillia, ON L3V 6H9
705-329-2000
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet, Buick, GMC (CBG) Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection and are mechanically and cosmetically reconditioned. Every CBG CPO vehicle comes with a host of benefits. Below are our main four pillars.
- A factory backed minimum 3 month/5,000 km manufacturer's limited warranty
- 150+ Point inspection and reconditioning
- Dealer backed 30 day/2,500 km exchange privilege
- 24/7 Roadside assistance
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,311 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4WD is a force of nature---luxury and power wrapped into one unstoppable machine. Underneath its bold Onyx Black exterior, it's driven by a mighty Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel engine, paired with a 10-speed Allison transmission for smooth, confident towing and hauling. Whether you're navigating rough job sites or towing serious weight, this Sierra is ready.
Inside, it's pure Denali Ultimate refinement. Sink into heated, ventilated, and massaging leather bucket seats. Enjoy personalized comfort with power lumbar support, shoulder adjustability, and memory settings. The interior is wrapped in Alpine Umber leather, elevated by real wood accents and a tech-forward 13.4 infotainment system with Google Built-In, Bose premium audio, and a head-up display.
With features like a power sunroof, wireless charging, adaptive cruise control, and a rear camera mirror, the Sierra 2500 blends tech with convenience. Safety is a priority too---HD surround vision, forward collision alert, trailer blind zone alert, and lane departure warning keep you covered.
Built for real work, it includes the Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package, spray-in bedliner, MultiPro tailgate, and power-retractable steps with perimeter lighting. If you want a heavy-duty truck that delivers luxury, strength, and smarts---the 2024 Sierra 2500HD is it.
Did this vehicle catch your eye? Book your VIP test drive with one of our Sales and Leasing Consultants to come see it in person.
Remember no hidden fees or surprises at Jim Wilson Chevrolet. We advertise all in pricing meaning all you pay above the price is tax and cost of licensing.
Vehicle Features
